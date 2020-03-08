The parade is set to begin in front of the National Museum of Women in the Arts on New York Avenue NW and will end at nearby Capital One Arena.

“This is the beginning of a new tradition in the District of Champions: kicking off a new season with parades and banners,” D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said in a statement. “We will start our Mystics celebration with a parade, then a block party and a banner raising, and then we all know what we need to do — run it back!”

AD

The Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun 89-78 in Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals at Entertainment and Sports Arena to clinch the franchise’s first title on October 10. The team held an intimate rally for ticket holders at their Southeast Washington arena the next day, but weren’t able to hold a parade because the majority of the roster departed almost immediately to go play overseas, as is common for players throughout the league. Mystics players left for teams in countries including China, Russia and Australia.

AD

Most of the championship-winning roster, including 2019 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne and 2019 WNBA Finals MVP Emma Meesseman, will reconvene in Washington in May. Veteran point guard Kristi Toliver is the only player from last year’s team who won’t be with the Mystics in 2020; the Maryland graduate signed a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Sparks last month.

“I’ve always believed nothing brings a city closer together than a winning sports team, so I am thrilled to celebrate the Mystics’ first WNBA championship with the City of Washington, D.C.” Mystics owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement. “This celebration will be something that elevates and unites our community. We want to create something special as a way to say thank you to our fans and to demonstrate to the world why we are the District of Champions.”

AD

The Mystics are also set to host a pregame block party on May 16 outside of Entertainment and Sports Arena ahead of their season opener against the Sparks, when the team will raise the 2019 championship banner.