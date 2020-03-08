“The guys we sent down, I told them hey, ‘I never judge anybody in spring training,’” said Manager Dave Martinez. “They’re here because of merit and what they’ve done, and we believe they can help us in the future.”

The moves shaved major league camp down to 55 players. It was surprising to see Read optioned this early, given that he’s on the 40-man roster and appeared in six games for the Nationals last season. Martinez wants Read to get more at-bats, more experience working with pitchers, and saw an opportunity for Read to do that on the minor league side.

The 26-year-old has just 22 at-bats across two season, and was suspended for 80 games in 2018 after testing positive for a banned substance. He has always flashed power in the minors, but has yet to answer questions about his defense and game-calling. Read and Tres Barrera are the two extra catchers on the 40-man roster, providing insurance behind Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki. The club could also have veteran Welington Castillo if he were to accept a minor league assignment once the year begins.

Read has just one minor league option remaining, and is running out of chances to prove himself here. The Nationals expect to keep their preferred third catcher with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators, so that he is readily available in case Gomes or Suzuki is injured. But Martinez suggested that Read could end up in either Fresno or Harrisburg to start the year, and that optioning him to the Grizzlies on Sunday was more formality than indication of a pecking order.

“Raudy has all the tools, we just have to get him to be more consistent behind the plate,” Martinez said. “Just continue to get at-bats. If one of our two guys goes down, he’s on the roster, he’s a guy that will potentially come up and help us.”

“We haven’t decided what we’re going to do with him yet, whether we’re going to keep him closer,” the manager continued. “When we sit down to see where everybody else is at, that would be a pretty good idea for me, that he would be closer. But we’ll see.”