The investigation found that the trainers and vets were able to deceive horse racing regulators by administering PEDs that were “difficult or impossible to detect in anti-PED tests,” some of them unapproved and administered using methods “that can injure and, in extreme cases, kill the horse.” The drugs also masked the horses’ ability to feel pain, causing the animals to overexert themselves during exercise.

Among those charged was trainer Jason Servis, accused of “orchestrating a widespread scheme of covertly obtaining and administering adulterated and misbranded PEDs” to “virtually all of the racehorses under his control.” One of Servis’s horses, Maximum Security, crossed the finish line first in last year’s Kentucky Derby, though he later was disqualified for interference. Last month, Maximum Security won the inaugural Saudi Cup, the sport’s most lucrative race.

FBI agents on Monday raided barns at Gulfstream Park West, near Miami, and the Palm Meadows Training Center in Boynton Beach, Fla. The investigation covered a time period beginning in January 2017 and continuing through January of this year, and involved races across the country.

“By evading PED prohibitions and deceiving regulators and horse racing authorities, among others,” Berman wrote, “participants sought to improve race performance and obtain prize money from racetracks throughout the United States and other countries, including in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and the United Arab Emirates.”

Jorge Navarro, a trainer whose horses have earned close to $35 million over his career, is at the center of the scheme. Federal prosecutors allege that Navarro gave a horse named XY Jet adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drugs before wins in Florida and Dubai last year that earned $1.5 million. The 8-year-old XY Jet died of a heart attack in January after a career that saw him earn more than $8 million in purses over 26 starts.

Veterinarians Erica Garcia, Seth Fishman and Gregory Skelton were charged as accomplices to Navarro; prosecutors allege they either illegally manufactured the PEDs or illegally administered them at Navarro’s director. A number of other people were charged with helping Navarro obtain, ship and administer the drugs.

In 2017, Navarro was fined $10,000 by the New Jersey Racing Commission for “conduct extremely detrimental to racing” after a YouTube video surfaced in which he was heard suggesting the use of illegal substances while rooting on a horse at Gulfstream Park in Florida, one trained by Jorge’s brother, Marcial. Jorge Navarro’s horses were banned by tracks in Delaware, Maryland and Indiana after the fine was levied.

At least two of Navarro’s horses tested positive for cocaine and other drugs in 2017, though the trainer maintained that the blood samples were contaminated.

Trainer Nicholas Surick also was charged for administering a PED called “red acid” that reduced inflammation in horses’ joints, thereby improving race performance. The PEDs used by the trainers in the indictment were not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use on an animal and were designed not to show up on drug tests, according to prosecutors. They also featured false or misleading labels, using the terms “for research purposes only” or “homeopathic.”

In an intercepted telephone call recorded on Feb. 1, 2019, Surick implicated Navarro in a conversation with defendant Michael Tannuzzo, saying that Navarro secretly disposed of the bodies of horses that had died under his care.