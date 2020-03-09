The memory will be a joyful one. Guard Naila Newman made the game-winning layup with about five seconds remaining, powering Rockville to a 44-42 road win.

“They never looked or felt like anything other than them winning was going to happen,” Gregg said. “I was just so happy they got a chance to experience something like that.”

At the beginning of this season, Gregg sat down with her players to set season goals. The Rams returned their entire starting five and coaching staff from last season. While the players knew it had been 33 years since Rockville qualified for the state semifinals, they figured this year’s team had the potential to return.

With about 15 seconds left Friday, Newman dribbled upcourt, then the team’s drawn-up play collapsed. Newman saw an open lane, though, and finished a layup. Great Mills missed a desperation shot at the buzzer, ending the season for one of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top teams.

Baltimore power Poly will challenge Rockville in the semifinals Thursday at Towson’s SECU Arena.

“I just keep telling them to soak it all in,” Gregg said, “and they are doing everything they can to make sure that we can keep playing.”

⇒ Maryland boys’ player of the week: F Daouda Dembele, Springbrook. The junior had 26 points and 16 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ 75-62 win over Bladensburg in the 4A quarterfinals.

⇒ Maryland girls’ player of the week: G Naila Newman, Rockville. The sophomore made the game-winning layup in the Rams’ 44-42 upset of Great Mills in the 3A quarterfinals.

⇒ Maryland game of the week: 4A boys’ championship game at Maryland’s Xfinity Center, 8 p.m. Saturday.

— Kyle Melnick

Woodgrove girls set for showdown with Princess Anne

Woodgrove is still rolling, and now it’s in the Virginia state semifinals for the first time since 2012. The Wolverines’ reward is a matchup with the greatest program in the history of Virginia girls’ basketball.

Woodgrove Coach Travis Coon and his players know about Princess Anne — most everybody in the state does. Since Virginia High School League basketball split from three divisions to six, Princess Anne has won all six Class 5 state championships, the past two over Edison. Overall, the Virginia Beach dynasty has made the past 11 title games and won eight.

That’s a tall task for Woodgrove, which moved up from Class 4 to Class 5 this season. But the Wolverines are playing their best basketball of the season. They won the Region C title against Briar Woods and then knocked off Fleming in the state quarterfinals Friday night.

“We have discussed Princess Anne, and the girls know what they are up against,” Coon said in a text message Sunday. “If you are familiar with girls’ basketball in Virginia, you know them. Watching film, it amazes me how they are all over the court for 32 minutes.”

⇒ Virginia boys’ player of the week: F Mekhai Washington, Centreville. In a battle of Northern Virginia heavyweights, Washington’s 37 points, 10 rebounds and five assists lifted the Wildcats to an 82-79 win against Lake Braddock.

⇒ Virginia girls’ player of the week: F Megan Stevenson, Loudoun Valley. The undefeated Vikings are on cruise control after Stevenson highlighted a 74-51 win over E.C. Glass with 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks.

⇒ Virginia game of the week: Madison girls vs. James River at Manchester High, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

— Jake Lourim

Rock Creek Christian wins Maryland Private Schools title

The Rock Creek Christian boys played well in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s Maryland Private Schools championship game — well enough that they spent the rest of the night protecting their lead. In a 74-62 victory, the Eagles fended off one Bishop Walsh run after another.

Late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, the Spartans cut Rock Creek’s lead to three. But the allure of a title kept the No. 17 Eagles focused and ready to make a lasting memory.

“I told them that a champion is a champion,” Coach Lafayette Dublin said. “At the end of the day, that’s something you can always talk about. When your knees go, one day you can say, ‘Yeah, in 2020, I won a championship.’ ”

The Eagles almost won this tournament in 2019, making it to the final before falling to DeMatha. With the Stags not participating in the event this season, the program had a sense of urgency.

“We got to this stage last year and got blown out pretty bad,” senior guard Delonnie Hunt said. “We wanted to get back here and prove that we belong.”

Hunt finished with 15 points, but the Eagles got an even bigger performance out of junior forward Zaakir Williamson. Bishop Walsh had trouble handling the big man down low, and Williamson poured in 26 points.

“We realized that [Williamson] was going to be eating all night,” Hunt said. “We just had to get him the ball. Even if they doubled down, we knew he would create for everyone else.”

While most local teams have wrapped up their seasons, the Eagles aren’t done. The Capital Beltway League is the final private conference to hold its tournament, and Rock Creek will enter the bracket as the defending champion. In the title game, the Eagles could see No. 13 National Christian, which beat them twice in the regular season.

“Those hurt us,” Williamson said. “Two close ones, too. That hurt us bad. We want to see them again.”

⇒ Private school game of the week: Alhambra Catholic Invitational championship game, 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

— Michael Errigo

Bladensburg finds consolation after quarterfinal loss

As Bladensburg Coach Antonio Williams sat in the locker room with his assistants after the Mustangs’ 75-62 loss to Springbrook in the quarterfinals of the Maryland 4A playoffs, the positive memories overshadowed Saturday’s defeat.

Instead of harping on the three technical fouls that the team was assessed in the first half, Williams and his staff reflected on just how far the Mustangs had come since Williams was promoted to head coach in 2012.

“Programs like ours don’t win two regional titles in three years,” Williams said. “We don’t get transfers from other schools or have highly touted guys that play ball year-round. But after eight years we’re starting to show that we can get it done regardless.”

Bladensburg (16-10) was up and down all season until a win against High Point on Feb. 11 sparked an eight-game winning streak. It rode that to the state quarterfinals, where its season ended.

⇒ D.C./Prince George’s County boys’ player of the week: G Trey Thomas, Wise. Behind his 30 points, Wise knocked off Annapolis, 72-62, to reach the Maryland 4A semifinals.

⇒ D.C./Prince George’s County girls’ player of the week: G Kaniyah Harris, C.H. Flowers. The senior scored 27 points in the Jaguars’ 55-34 win in the Maryland 4A quarterfinals.

⇒ D.C./Prince George’s County game of the week: Wise boys vs. Richard Montgomery, 9 p.m. Thursday.