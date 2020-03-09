The BNP Paribas becomes the largest sports event in the United States so far to be canceled or postponed as a result of the spread of covid-19. Earlier Sunday, Riverside County (Calif.) Health Officer Cameron Kaiser declared a state of emergency after the first locally acquired case of the illness was discovered in Coachella Valley, in which Indian Wells is located.

You probably all heard the news. Indian Wells cancelled. We are here and still deciding what’s next. So sad for all that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay all well and safe. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) March 9, 2020

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) had declared a state of emergency for his entire state Wednesday, saying that California was “deploying every level of government to help identify cases and slow the spread of this coronavirus.”

On Thursday, the NHL’s San Jose Sharks were advised by Santa Clara County officials to cancel their home games for the foreseeable future, but they declined to do so and have since hosted games against the Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche.

In announcing their decision, BNP Paribas organizers cited a professor of medicine and biomedical engineering at the University of Southern California, David Agus, as saying, “There is too great a risk, at this time, to the public health of the Riverside County area in holding a large gathering of this size.”

“It is not in the public interest of fans, players and neighboring areas for this tournament to proceed,” Agus added. “We all have to join together to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak.”

Players had already begun arriving in Indian Wells for a tournament considered just a tier below tennis’s four Grand Slam events. Qualifying matches were to begin Monday, with the women’s main draw starting Wednesday and the men’s Thursday.

The field, which normally attracts as many as 450,000 fans, lost Roger Federer to knee surgery, but it still was set to feature 19 of the top 20 men’s players, including world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and defending champion Dominic Thiem. The women’s draw was equally star-studded, including the likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff.

As news of the tournament’s cancellation spread among current and former players, several expressed shock. “What the [partially censored expletive]?!?!?!” Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens tweeted, sharing a tweet with the announcement from BNP Paribas organizers.

Wild they canceled Indian Wells. Outdoor event. Players already there. Wild stuff — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) March 9, 2020

Can’t believe ⁦@BNPPARIBASOPEN⁩ has been cancelled. It must have been a difficult decision for the tournament and the ATP with so many fans, players, and media in town. We need to find a cure for #coronavirus . pic.twitter.com/4izOd8wTAN — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) March 9, 2020

“This is obviously disappointing but health is always a priority,” tweeted Russia’s Alla Kudryavtseva. “Hope to be back at Indian Wells whenever the community recovers from this threat. Stay healthy guys! Wash your hands!”

Britain’s Jamie Murray opined that it “doesn’t bode well” for the ATP Tour if an event such as Indian Wells was canceled “for 1 confirmed case in Coachella Valley.” He noted that Broward County, home of the upcoming Miami Open, has “more confirmed cases,” and wondered what might become of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Organizers for the Miami Open, set to begin March 23, said Friday (via the Sun-Sentinel) that they intended to proceed as planned, at least for the time being. “Safety remains a top priority,” a tournament spokesman said, “and we are monitoring the covid-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organizations in the lead up to the tournament.”

Elsewhere in Miami, the popular Ultra Music Festival, scheduled for March 20-22, was postponed until 2021. The immediate future of the well-attended Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, scheduled for April 10-19, remained uncertain, according to Kaiser.

“Some events that are lower risk may still be able to take place with appropriate precautions for attendees and the venue,” the Riverside County health official said Sunday. “Some, however, may not. We’ll be looking at these on a case-to-case basis, judging the risk and figuring out what we can do about it.”

Riverside County is also home to Rancho Mirage, which is set to host the LPGA Tour’s first major championship, the ANA Inspiration, April 2-5 at Mission Hills Country Club. The LPGA lost three tournaments in Asia earlier this year to coronavirus-related precautions, but the tour said last week (via the Arizona Republic) that it has no plans to cancel its events in the United States.

In a statement Sunday, WTA CEO Steve Simon said, “First and foremost, there isn’t anything more important than protecting the health of our players, staff, volunteers and fans who attend our events. Based on the medical advice received on March 8, it is with regret that the 2020 BNP Paribas Open will not be held as scheduled this March.

“The WTA empathizes with those affected by the coronavirus in this region and around the world,” he continued. “We are disappointed our fans will not be able to come out and watch the event, and our players are also disappointed to not compete over the next two weeks, along with the sponsors who support the event. However, we understand the decision which has been made in the interest of public health and safety which is the top priority at this time.”