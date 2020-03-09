Former Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

They were confirming an NFL Network report that said Norman will get $6 million with incentives that could push the contract’s value to $8 million.

New Redskins Coach Ron Rivera cut Norman on Feb. 14 in an anticipated cost-savings move that freed up $12.5 million of salary cap space. His play had declined in the four years after signing a five-year $75 million deal in 2016. Norman had signed that contract following his best season when, playing for Rivera, he helped take the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl.

By signing with the Bills, Norman will play for his former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The NFL Network report said Norman had talked to several teams but chose to play for a coach with whom he was familiar.

In four seasons with the Redskins, Norman had seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles. In November, interim coach Bill Callahan told Norman that the team wanted to sit him to take a look at younger cornerbacks on the roster. Norman balked at being made inactive and dressed for all but the season’s final game, rarely playing in the last month and a half.

When asked late in the season whether he still believed he was an elite cornerback, Norman quickly said yes.

“I don’t believe anything. I am,” Norman said. “When you are something, you don’t believe it; you go out and do it. Sucks that I can’t prove it right now.”

Read more: