By signing with the Bills, Norman will play for his former Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. The NFL Network report said Norman had talked to several teams but chose to play for a coach with whom he was familiar.
In four seasons with the Redskins, Norman had seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles. In November, interim coach Bill Callahan told Norman that the team wanted to sit him to take a look at younger cornerbacks on the roster. Norman balked at being made inactive and dressed for all but the season’s final game, rarely playing in the last month and a half.
When asked late in the season whether he still believed he was an elite cornerback, Norman quickly said yes.
“I don’t believe anything. I am,” Norman said. “When you are something, you don’t believe it; you go out and do it. Sucks that I can’t prove it right now.”
