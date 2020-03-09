Smith was selected to the first team by both the league’s coaches and media, while Cowan was chosen for the first team by the coaches and the second team by the media. Smith and Cowan led the No. 12 Terrapins (24-7, 14-6 Big Ten) through a regular season that ended Sunday with Maryland winning a share of the Big Ten title.

Smith, who is averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, recorded his 21st double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds Sunday in Maryland’s win over Michigan. The 6-foot-10 Baltimore native scored more than 20 points in four games this season. He scored a career-high 29 points Jan. 26 at Indiana and scored the winning layup in that game. Smith transformed into a far more physical player after his freshman season and turned into a defensive force around the rim.

Cowan, who hasn’t missed a game since arriving on campus in 2016, leads the Terrapins with averages of 16.3 points and 4.7 assists this season. He set the school’s record for consecutive starts, and his senior day send-off Sunday marked his 130th in a row. Cowan scored 20 points against Michigan, and he showed rare emotion as Coach Mark Turgeon embraced him as he walked off the Xfinity Center court for the last time.

Wiggins, the Terps’ third-leading scorer averaging 10.4 points per game, was named the conference’s sixth man of the year for his work off the bench. He hasn’t started any of Maryland’s past 15 games, but Wiggins averages 28.6 minutes per game and is part of the group that plays when Turgeon needs his best players on the floor.

Wiggins moved into his role on the bench Jan. 14 after he started the first 16 games of the season. Wiggins had struggled, so Turgeon moved sophomore guard Eric Ayala into the starting lineup. Since then, Wiggins has scored in double figures eight times.

Junior guard Darryl Morsell was an all-Big Ten honorable mention selection by the media. Morsell, Maryland’s defensive stopper, is usually tasked with guarding the opponent’s best shooter. He has averaged 8.5 points per game and scored the game-winning three-pointer with 1.9 seconds to go Feb. 26 at Minnesota.

Maryland shared the Big Ten title with Wisconsin and Michigan State, but because of tiebreaking procedures, the Terps will begin play in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday as the No. 3 seed. The Terps are hanging on to a No. 3 seed in most NCAA tournament projections, and a strong performance in Indianapolis this week would help their case. Maryland hasn’t earned an NCAA tournament seed higher than No. 4 since 2002, when coach Gary Williams led the Terps to a national title.

Iowa’s Luka Garza earned Big Ten player of the year honors after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in the regular season. Xavier Tillman of Michigan State was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn earned freshman of the year honors.

Wisconsin’s Greg Gard was named the conference’s coach of the year. The Badgers started the conference slate 6-6 and then won their final eight games of the regular season. Just before that winning streak, Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer, Kobe King, left the program. The Badgers earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

Big Ten all-conference teams

First team (coaches): Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland), Luka Garza (Iowa), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Lamar Stevens (Penn State), Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

Second team (coaches): Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota), Zavier Simpson (Michigan), Xavier Tillman (Michigan State), Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State)

Third team (coaches): Geo Baker (Rutgers), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin), D’Mitrik Trice (Wisconsin), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

First team (media): Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois), Luka Garza (Iowa), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Lamar Stevens (Penn State), Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

Second team (media): Anthony Cowan Jr. (Maryland), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota), Zavier Simpson (Michigan), Xavier Tillman (Michigan State), Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State)

Third team (media): Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Nate Reuvers (Wisconsin), Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

All-freshman team: Kofi Cockburn (Illinois), CJ Fredrick (Iowa), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Franz Wagner (Michigan), Rocket Watts (Michigan State)

All-defensive team: Nojel Eastern (Purdue), Daniel Oturu (Minnesota), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Xavier Tillman (Michigan State), Jamari Wheeler (Penn State)