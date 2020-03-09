I don't know if this is the Rams' new logo, but it looks like it'd be sold at a Walmart near SoFi Stadium for tourists who can't decide between backing the Rams and Chargers pic.twitter.com/95HFRzUSNR — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2020

Yahoo Sports declared Sunday that the new design, which first appeared on Reddit, is “legitimate” and is “the new logo.” The team itself has yet to weigh in — a spokesperson for the Rams told The Post that they were “not commenting on any of the logos out there” — but it signaled that a major change was imminent in a short video it posted Saturday.

In January, the Rams’ chief operating officer, Kevin Demoff, wrote an open letter to fans in which he said that “this exciting time includes our new brand identity — from logos and colors to uniforms and helmets.

“These elements will tie to our deep roots in Los Angeles while also providing a sleek, modern look that fits with our new, world-class home,” Demoff continued. “We are excited to share all of this with you over the coming months and see our players run out of the SoFi Stadium tunnel for the first time in our new uniforms as we kick off this next era of Los Angeles Rams football.”

The wait to find out exactly what the Rams will look like this season may have just gotten a bit longer, if the team takes a cue from the reception online Sunday.

The new Rams logo is embarrassing. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 8, 2020

The #Rams have one of the all-time great logos and uniforms in football. I have no idea why they'd mess with it. https://t.co/c86gARlkqt — Ron Clements (@Ron_Clements) March 8, 2020

As some noted, the leaked hat design appears to be specific to NFL apparel pegged to April’s draft. Even so, a version some fans created that showed what the logo might look like going forward wasn’t meet with any greater enthusiasm.

The new Rams logo has a Trump combover. pic.twitter.com/5gCYqV5CLS — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 8, 2020

The new Rams logo looks like it’s from a tv show about pro football and they didn’t have rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

The Rams’ new logo and mascot: pic.twitter.com/0f4QzdVsYV — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) March 8, 2020

Even if it turns out that the Rams won’t actually be adopting the leaked logo — or, perhaps, especially if it appears the team saw the negative reaction and decided to scrap the new design — the episode Sunday was reminiscent of one involving the Chargers in 2017. As part of their move from San Diego to Los Angeles, the Chargers reportedly created a logo featuring the letters “LA” with a lightning bolt emerging to the right.

That did not go over well in the Twitterverse, and the Chargers quickly rolled out an entirely different logo that spelled out “Los Angeles Chargers,” with no lightning bolt.

Chargers cancelled logo >>>> Rams new logo pic.twitter.com/dgf5HSuYTs — Master (@MasterTes) March 8, 2020

Another reason the Rams might opt to go with a design that at least strongly resembles the one they have been using is that their new, $5 billion stadium appears to be shaped similarly to the old logo.

As mentioned, though, they will share that stadium with the Chargers, so with all the money being dropped on that project, perhaps the new logo is meant to also be shared by both teams as a cost-saving measure. That might really be the best explanation for a radical redesign that left many fans otherwise baffled this weekend.