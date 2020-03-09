Okung’s charge with the labor board comes with the proposed CBA up for a ratification vote by all NFL players. Voting now expires at 11:59 p.m. Saturday after the NFLPA on Monday extended that deadline by two days.

The proposed CBA previously was approved by the owners of the 32 NFL teams, and it would take effect immediately if approved by a majority of players. The deal includes an expanded set of playoffs, a 17-game regular season with a reduced preseason, plus significant changes to the sport’s marijuana policy and system of player discipline.

The labor board will investigate Okung’s charge, a process expected to take about three months, and decide whether to issue a complaint against the NFLPA. If a complaint is issued, the case could end up before an administrative law judge. Okung could seek to overturn a ratification vote by the players if they approve the CBA. But any prospective remedies could be far more modest, such as the NFLPA being ordered to cease any practices deemed improper, according to people familiar with the case.

The NFLPA declined to comment through a spokesman, and Okung did not return a message seeking comment.

Okung’s charge names DeMaurice Smith, the union’s executive director, and another NFLPA attorney. It says that the NFLPA “has restrained and coerced employees in the exercise of rights … by threatening to retaliate against employees if they did not join or support the union.” The charge also says that the NFLPA “has failed and refused to bargain in good faith with the employer.”

Okung’s charge also includes additional information attached on an extra page of the filing, an unusual step in an labor board charge. That additional page says that the proposed CBA should not have been submitted by the NFLPA to a vote of team-by-team player representatives and then to all players after being rejected by the executive committee, on which Okung serves.

The executive committee voted, 6-5, against recommending ratification of the deal. But the NFLPA sent the CBA to the pending vote of all dues-paying players after the union’s 32 team-by-team reps voted, 17-14 with one abstention, to take that step.

The additional information included in Okung’s charge says that he also was improperly investigated and threatened with punishment by the union and criminal prosecution. That allegation relates to an NFLPA investigation of Okung for recording a portion of a meeting and for comments he made to reporters, according to a person familiar with the case.

Okung is attempting to succeed Eric Winston as union president. Winston worked closely with Smith in negotiating the proposed CBA and, as a retired player, is ineligible for another term as president. Other candidates to succeed Winston include New York Giants safety Michael Thomas, Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Sam Acho and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter.

