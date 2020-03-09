Corbin, Zimmerman and Suzuki were among the Nationals who spoke at a White House reception in November honoring their World Series win over the Houston Astros. Suzuki wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat for the occasion and received a hug from behind by Trump as he spoke at the lectern.

Zimmerman gave Trump a Nationals jersey during the White House ceremony and thanked him for “keeping everyone here safe in our country and continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.”

Werth, who retired in 2018 and has gone into the organic farming business, attended Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, and said he was “inspired” by what he heard.

In the photos Corbin shared Sunday, the pitcher is seen getting an autograph from Trump on a red hat, this one likely bearing the message of the president’s reelection campaign: “Keep America Great.” Trump is shown wearing that hat, as are two other members of the golf outing.

Previous interactions between D.C. pro athletes and Trump, since he took office, include the Capitals’ trip to the White House in March 2019, after they won the Stanley Cup the year before. Among those making comments in that Oval Office visit was star forward Alex Ovechkin, who told Trump, “It’s huge honor for us to be here and meet you personally."

Ovechkin, a native of Russia, also spent Christmas Eve last year at Mar-a Lago, along with his wife, Nastya Ovechkin. A photo shared on social media showed Ovechkin presenting a No. 8 Capitals jersey to Trump.

Former D.C. United star Wayne Rooney, a native of England, attended a Christmas party in 2018 at Trump’s invitation, that one at the White House. Rooney reportedly was invited at the behest of Trump’s young son, Barron, who is a soccer fan.

In January, Redskins running back Derrius Guice shared a photo of himself and Trump in the Oval Office, which the former LSU player got to visit as he tagged along with some of his ex-teammates who helped the school win this year’s college football national championship.

Guice indicated that he was aware his meeting with the president would be divisive, as he wrote in his caption that some people would “get salty” about it but declared he doesn’t “get into politics.” Guice added, “All I know is I come from nothing, and it will always be an honor to meet a president of the United States!”

They gone get salty.. but I don’t get into politics. All I know is I come from nothing, and it will always be an honor to meet a president of the United States! God Bless everyone pic.twitter.com/aXb9PZyMij — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) January 25, 2020

The Nationals aren’t the first professional athletes representing Washington to get in a round of golf with Trump. In 2017, then-Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins played with the president at another of the latter’s oft-visited properties in Bedminster, N.J.

“Great experience,” Cousins said. “I didn’t ever think that would happen. Had a good enough time that if there’s any former presidents in the D.C. area that want to give me a call, I’d love to meet them at one of the courses around here. I know lots of them are members at these courses and I’m not, so I’d love to get on and get to met them. Republican, Democrat, left, right, I’d love an invite.”

If Corbin and Co. see Trump again when they make their way back to Washington to begin defending their crown, it likely won’t be at Nationals Park. Not only has Trump yet to throw a ceremonial first pitch at any major league game since taking office, he was booed heavily at the Nationals’ stadium when he appeared in a luxury suite during Game 5 of the World Series.