“Schedule-wise it’s been hard, especially this month,” Hachimura said after the Wizards’ loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday, in which he went scoreless in 40 minutes of play. “We started with the West Coast trip and we played four games in [six] days, and then we come back and play right away. It’s been tough, but it is what it is.”

Hachimura’s downturn cannot be so easily characterized, though. That’s because the problem is not physical; Hachimura, a power forward sculpted into a V-shaped, 6-foot-8 frame, has averaged 32.2 minutes of activity in March.

Instead, Hachimura’s mind might be his biggest stumbling block.

“I think I’m thinking too much right now, you know. I just got to play,” Hachimura said. “Everybody says: ‘Do this! Do this! Do this!’ I got to — I mean — I got to play [like] myself, like how I’ve been playing.”

Hachimura can feel it while on the court — the churn of his brain, instead of his body reacting naturally.

“Yeah, for sure. A couple of games I think I’m thinking too much,” Hachimura admitted.

On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, Hachimura attempted five of his six shots from point-blank range. His first dunk attempt was blocked from behind, so the next time Hachimura went to the rim, he appeared to over-process his move and went with a reverse layup, and he still missed. The Wizards beat Atlanta, but Hachimura finished the game 0 for 6.

Against the Heat on Sunday night, Hachimura’s first two shots were stuffed by Duncan Robinson and Solomon Hill, a pair of players who stand an inch shorter than he does. Hachimura looked out of sorts the next few times he went to the rim. He also misfired on a pair of open corner threes, the last one coming with the Wizards down 88-86 with about three minutes to play in the game.

Davis Bertans, a confident veteran, offered his own take on Hachimura’s battle of the mind: tune out the noise.

“I think you get a lot of information, and it’s going to come with experience: Filter what’s good for you and what’s not,” Bertans said. “That’s part of learning the game.”

Coach Scott Brooks has experience in developing young players and has spent the year learning what makes Hachimura tick. And Brooks has discovered that his rookie can be his own harshest critic.

“I think he gets down on himself. Like every player, if you don’t make a shot you don’t feel good. If you don’t make six shots in one game, it’s not a good feeling,” Brooks said. “His shots are going to fall. He’ll bust out, and then we’ll look at this as part of his growth, as part of his learning experience to get better. And he will. But for his sake, it’s hard.”

As a 22-year-old still adjusting to the pro game, Hachimura has been a sponge, soaking up knowledge. As the struggles mount, he may be inclined to listen even more. According to Hachimura, he has heard a stream of advice from teammates, coaches and others.

Although Hachimura appreciates the good intentions behind their words, he wouldn’t mind the silent treatment right now.

“They want to give advice and stuff. That’s a good thing, but sometimes I take it too much. I just got to focus on what I have to do,” Hachimura said. “People have been telling me a lot of things, and I’m just like, ‘It’s too much right now.’”