Surprised? You shouldn’t be. The Blue Devils are the sixth-best team in the country, according to Kenneth Massey’s consensus ranking of 63 rating systems. That includes Duke’s No. 6 standing in the NCAA’s NET ranking, used for seeding in the NCAA tournament, plus its No. 5 spot in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, one of the most-cited metrics in the sport. According to Pomeroy, Duke is scoring 116 points per 100 possessions while allowing 91 points per 100 possessions, resulting in the highest net efficiency (adjusted for opponent) of any team in the ACC.

Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski might not have any NBA lottery picks, but his squad does feature Vernon Carey Jr., Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley.

Carey, a freshman, is a national player of the year candidate after averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in the regular season. He is a beast on the offensive glass (12 percent rebound rate, with 1.3 points per possession on putbacks) and has shown some range (8 for 21 on three-pointers) but has struggled at the free throw line (67 percent). Unless he gets into foul trouble, he is going to dominate around the rim and in the post.

Jones, named the ACC player of the year Monday, is a talented playmaker with an ability to find teammates when he’s isolated against a defender (1.3 points per possession, ranking in the 84th percentile, per Synergy Sports). Stanley has hit 31 of 86 (36 percent) from behind the arc and is one of the best at converting points on the fast break (1.3 points per possession in transition, 87th percentile).

The rest of the roster has been in flux. The most frequent lineup used by Krzyzewski pairs junior Jordan Goldwire and freshman Wendell Moore Jr. with Carey, Jones and Stanley, but that lineup has only played 20 percent of the time. Compare that to last year’s most-used Duke lineup featuring Zion Williamson (used 34 percent of the time); or the season before, when Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen, Gary Trent Jr., Marvin Bagley III and Wendell Carter Jr. were used as a unit more than half the time. It is easy to see that Krzyzewski has attempted various combinations in an effort to maximize his team’s strengths.

“We’ve been spoiled to watch Zion and [Jayson] Tatum and Bagley,” Krzyzewski told reporters in February. “That’s not who we have. We have an old-fashioned team that needs for everybody to be hungry.”

To determine how likely Duke is to win the ACC tournament, we can begin by projecting each possible matchup from the ground up, starting with an estimated number of possessions for each team and taking into account any additional possessions to be had via offensive rebounds and turnovers. Then, estimated scores are derived by multiplying those respective possessions by the teams’ adjusted offensive rating found at Pomeroy’s site. Once we know the projected scoring margin, we can create an implied winning percentage. For instance, teams that are favored by two points would have an expected win probability of 57 percent. That rises to 77 percent if the predicted scoring margin is seven points. By this method, Duke has a 32 percent chance of winning its 22nd ACC tournament title.

The biggest challengers to Duke in this week’s event include top-seeded Florida State and No. 3 seed Louisville.

Louisville lost to Florida State twice, but the Cardinals have an otherwise-solid résumé, including a victory against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Cardinals can also shoot the lights out, having made 38 percent from behind the arc (17th in the country). That actually improved slightly to 39 percent against ACC opponents, the best mark in the conference.

Florida State went from being unranked in the preseason to a top-10 team, and it is No. 4 in the country entering the postseason. The Seminoles are tenacious on defense and are one of the best teams in the country at forcing turnovers, generating steals and blocking shots. They are adept at getting second chances via offensive rebounds, and they score 112 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 32nd in the country.

Looking for a long shot? No. 5 seed N.C. State could be a surprise. The Wolfpack has four quality wins — home victories over Wisconsin and Duke in addition to road wins against Syracuse and Virginia — plus an offense that is ranked 38th in the country, per Pomeroy’s opponent-adjusted ratings. N.C. State has a quintet of solid spot-up shooters in Jericole Hellems, Braxton Beverly, C.J. Bryce, Pat Andree and Markell Johnson, who complement the work of D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates around the rim. The Wolpack’s press defense has also been stout, allowing opponents to score just 30 percent of the time, which ranks in the 94th percentile, per Synergy Sports.

After Duke, though, Louisville, Florida State and second-seeded Virginia have the best odds to win the ACC title.