Ivy League officials announced that Yale, the men’s regular season champion, would advance to the NCAA men’s tournament, which begins March 19. Princeton, the women’s regular season champion, will advance to the NCAA women’s tournament, which begins March 20. League officials added that they would “implement highly restrictive, in-venue spectator limitations for all over upcoming campus athletics events” and would cancel all out-of-season practices and competitions.
In California, meantime, Santa Clara County banned gatherings of 1,000 or more people for the rest of the month, a decision that could affect NCAA women’s basketball tournament games at Stanford and three San Jose Sharks NHL games.
Santa Clara County’s decision came Monday evening, shortly after the public health department announced the covid-19-related death of a woman in her 60s, the county’s first coronavirus-linked death. The ban, which took immediate effect, will last until April 1. The county confirmed that six more cases had been diagnosed, for a total of 43 in the county.
The Stanford women’s basketball team, ranked seventh in the nation by the Associated Press, is expected to host the opening weekend of the NCAA tournament from March 20-22 in Palo Alto. Stanford is also scheduled to host games in several other sports this month; the school said Monday night that all events remain scheduled as of now.
The Sharks are scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens March 19, the Boston Bruins March 21 and the Arizona Coyotes March 29 in San Jose’s SAP Center. The next event scheduled for the arena is a minor league hockey game between the San Jose Barracuda and the Colorado Eagles on March 17.
“We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days,” the Sharks said in a statement. “We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”
The Sharks have been averaging over 16,000 fans per game at home. One option would be to play the upcoming games in an empty arena, as many European soccer clubs have done amid the outbreak.
The San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS have only one home game this month, on March 21 against Sporting Kansas City at Earthquakes Stadium, which holds 18,000.
“The San Jose Earthquakes fully support the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department’s recent announcement barring all mass gatherings through the end of the month and will comply immediately,” the Earthquakes said in a statement. The team promised to provide more information soon.