“It’s just been playing catch-up. There’s not even a strain. There’s no MRIs. There’s nothing like that. This is purely just a fatigue, endurance thing.”

So, given that, it seems his concern level is not too high?

“No,” Scherzer said. “Absolutely not.”

The regular season is now 16 days away. The Nationals expect Scherzer to be on the mound, as their ace, when they begin it against the New York Mets. When Manager Dave Martinez was asked about Scherzer on Tuesday morning — before Scherzer spoke with reporters — he did not reveal the lat, serratus and oblique pain, and laid out an alternative plan: Scherzer, like Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin, would throw a 60-pitch bullpen in place of the start. He was fine. Martinez added that Scherzer will be “prepared to pitch on Sunday again.”

Scherzer, 35, then long-tossed in place of a bullpen Tuesday, and described the minor setback. He also expects to return at the end of the week. But the competing details, and how they trickled out, felt like a continuation of last season. This past July, the Nationals announced three different diagnoses for Scherzer in the span of 16 days. He wound up missing most of July, most of August, and later had complications in the World Series, when neck spasms kept him from starting Game 5.

Earlier in spring training, Scherzer outlined a change in delivery that should help keep him healthy. He was nagged by a mid-back strain, bursitis in the scapula below his right shoulder blade and a mild rhomboid strain last summer. He initially had trouble finding the root of those issues. But with a closer look, Scherzer noticed his front side was coming up too early, which was placing too much stress on the middle of his back.

Shifting his mechanics a bit, and dropping his front side faster, shifted that stress back to his lat and serratus. That’s where he wants it. And that’s what ultimately led to this ailment.

“How I was going through my offseason program, just didn’t build that [area] up to the same degree, just the way I was throwing the ball,” Scherzer said Tuesday. “It’s just an endurance thing. Like today, I was out there, here’s your recipe: You could go out there, long toss. If you long toss, it really opens up everything. And if you’re throwing it mechanically correct, then my side’s getting more and more endurance. Like, I’m throwing the ball plenty far. Everything’s firing on all cylinders. They just didn’t want to be in a game today.”