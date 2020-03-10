Olsen said the organization does not believe the injuries are significant, but even in the best-case scenario, both players would need at least 7-10 days to return to active duty.

“Sometimes you get surprised on this stuff,” Olsen said, holding out hope they could return for Saturday’s match at Cincinnati. However, “they are doubtful.”

Kamara played 15 minutes and Mora left just before halftime at Audi Field.

They were the latest early-season casualties, joining attacker Paul Arriola (knee surgery), defender Donovan Pines (ankle), midfielder-forward Ulises Segura (groin) and backup goalkeeper Chris Seitz (quadriceps).

Pines and Segura participated in training Tuesday and are day-to-day.

Assuming Kamara cannot play this weekend, Estonian import Erik Sorga is the top option to make his first MLS start. He replaced Kamara on Saturday and, although he did not finish two scoring opportunities, Olsen was pleased with his overall efforts.

“His energy levels were very high on both sides of the ball,” Olsen said. “He connected the game, held a few balls up. Still there are one or two little things we would like to see in his game, to progress him along.”

Oniel Fisher replaced Mora and made his first appearance since suffering an ACL injury late in the 2018 season. Fisher was the starting right back two years ago but is comfortable on the left, as well.

Chris Odoi-Atsem, who entered in the 73rd minute to reinforce the right side of the back line, is also an option on the left.

Pines’s return to the game-day roster is much needed; Starters Steven Birnbaum and Frederic Brillant are the only other natural center backs on the squad.

“We could use a little depth there right now,” Olsen said. “We’ve been rolling the dice for a week or two.”

>> United’s search for additional defenders before the May 5 transfer and trade deadline has turned to England. According to a person close to the situation, United is attempting to acquire Derrick Williams, a center back and left back for Blackburn Rovers in the second-flight English Championship.

Williams, 27, was born in Germany to an Irish mother and U.S. serviceman. He has played three times for the Irish national team.

United has also been pursuing Bakaye Dibassy, 30, a center back and left back for French club Amiens.

If Williams and Dibassy are not available before May 5, the team could try to acquire one or both in the summer transfer window, which will open July 7.

Several MLS free agents passed through training camp without receiving contract offers, and the team says it has other domestic and international candidates on its radar.

>> United this week will make its first trip since the coronavirus situation escalated in the United States.

“We’ve got more sanitizer than we know what to do with,” Olsen said. “We’re washing our hands more. We’re taking this very serious and in the next day or two we will have some real sitdowns about how we go about not only in our environment that we control in the locker room but now getting out into hotels and buses.”

United is planning to take a commercial flight for the short trip to Cincinnati.

In the new collective bargaining agreement, MLS agreed to double the number of charters that teams are allowed in the regular season, to eight legs. That number will continue to grow over the five-year CBA.

With a limited number of charters allowed, teams prefer to save them for long-haul trips.

During the coronavirus scare, Olsen said, using charters even more often is “certainly something that should be discussed. That’s above my pay grade. The league is taking this very serious and I’m sure they are having tons of meetings. There are a lot of smart people there and they’ll figure it out.”

In an effort to limit interaction in close quarters, MLS this week joined the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball in closing locker rooms until further notice to anyone other than players and essential team personnel.

>> D.C. homegrown players Kevin Paredes, 16, and Moses Nyeman, 16, played 90 minutes apiece in Loudoun United’s second-division opener Saturday, a 0-0 draw at Philadelphia Union II. The other teenage homegrown, Griffin Yow, was on the first-team bench against Miami but did not play.