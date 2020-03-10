As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest listed price for the Nationals’ home opener on secondary markets, including StubHub and SeatGeek, was more than $100 for a standing room only ticket.

AD

A couple of factors have contributed to this year’s more limited inventory. During the Nationals’ playoff run last October, many fans bought 2020 season plans to have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Washington’s three home World Series games. In addition, whereas partial plans did not include tickets to the home opener last year, this season they do.

AD

For fans determined to be in attendance who don’t want to pay a markup on the secondary market, the only way to secure tickets to the home opener is by purchasing one of several season ticket plans through the team. The cheapest plan with the option to include the home opener is the 10-game classic plan, which starts at $220 for an upper gallery seat. The Nationals’ 22-, 42- and 82-game classic plans also include guarantees for the home opener and the postseason, as well as tickets to the homecoming exhibition game on March 24.

Another option for the home opener is to purchase the Nationals’ new 82-game “Ballpark Access Plan.” The plan includes a nontransferable standing room only ticket to all 81 regular season home games and the homecoming exhibition game for $328, or an average of $4 per game. The Nationals have offered monthly standing room only passes at various points over the past four seasons.

AD

A Nationals spokeswoman confirmed that the team will once again offer grandstand tickets in Sections 401 and 402 for $5 per ticket ($15 for select games) at the main box office two hours before first pitch. Grandstand tickets, which are limited to one per customer, will be available for the home opener.

AD

Tickets for the Nationals’ regular season opener on March 26 against the Mets at Citi Field are available for $72 through the Mets and roughly the same price on the secondary market. Tickets for the Nationals’ second home game of the season on April 4, when players will receive their World Series rings, are available starting at $30 on the team’s site.