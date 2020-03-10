“We knew what we could do,” Damascus senior Aiden Beall said. “We believed in each other all season long. We saw the hard work we were putting in at practice.”

Beall not only helped the Swarmin’ Hornets to the team title on Feb. 15, he also became one of three Damascus wrestlers to take home titles at the Maryland 4A/3A individual championships on March 7. Beall won at 182 pounds, fellow senior Tim Furgeson won at 195 pounds, and junior Michael Emerick won at 138 pounds.

Springbrook also had an individual title winner in senior Sayfore Sieh at 145 pounds.

1. Damascus Last ranked: 5

The Swarmin’ Hornets won their eighth straight state title at the Maryland 3A meet with a 42-26 victory against Manchester Valley, and three Damascus wrestlers won championships at the 4A/3A individual tournament.

2. Springbrook LR: 2

The Barons took their second state title with a 40-27 win against Annapolis at the Maryland 4A meet.

3. Bullis LR: 6

Though Bullis brought just six wrestlers to the National Preps meet, the team still earned seventh place in the prestigious event, led by freshman Meyer Shapiro’s second-place finish.

4. St. Mary’s Ryken LR: 3

The Knights won their first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship this season.

5. Woodbridge LR: Not ranked

The Vikings finished higher than any other local school across the Virginia state meets with a third-place finish in Class 6, led by state title winner Joshua Mancia (285).

6. Glenelg LR: 9

The Gladiators finished as runners-up in the Maryland 2A state meet after falling 42-24 against Worcester County’s Stephen Decatur. Drew Sotka won an individual title at 182 pounds.

7. Annapolis LR: NR

Annapolis upended top-seeded South River in the Maryland 4A East regional final then beat 4A South champion Eleanor Roosevelt before falling to Springbrook in the dual championship.

8. Bethesda-Chevy Chase LR: 4

The Barons lost, 34-30, against Springbrook in the Maryland 4A semifinals, but Isaac Guttentag won an individual title at 113 pounds.

9. South River LR: 1

South River fell, 33-32, against Annapolis in the Maryland 4A East regional final but still proved itself among the top teams in the region this season.

10. Forest Park LR: NR

Two Forest Park wrestlers won state titles (Carson Miller at 126 pounds, Cade Eversley at 220 pounds), and the Bruins finished in fourth place in Virginia Class 6.