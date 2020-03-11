The top few teams might not be better than those in other conferences, ESPN’s Jay Bilas said last month. But when assessing the top 10 programs in the Big Ten, he said, “I don’t think it’s a close call.”

At the Big Ten tournament, which begins Wednesday in Indianapolis, these teams will run through a gantlet of games to determine a champion. Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland shared the regular season crown. Ten teams are well positioned to play in the NCAA tournament, but a run in Indianapolis could improve a team’s seeding, and an early exit could force it to fall.

Despite the number of quality teams, those at the top of the league haven’t shown much separation from the middle-tier pack, offering little assurance that a program could make a run to the conference’s first national title since 2000. (Maryland won in 2002 but was not part of the Big Ten at that point.) The top 12 teams in the Big Ten are ranked in the top 40 of Ken Pomeroy’s ratings.

In the Bracket Matrix, which compiles the latest NCAA tournament projections from numerous sites, seven Big Ten teams are seeded between No. 3 and No. 6. The champion of the Big Ten tournament, if it’s Michigan State or Maryland, could rise to a No. 2 seed. But that would require surviving three games against foes from a deep field that poses serious threats.

Here are some of the key story lines heading into the Big Ten tournament:

Indiana’s NCAA tournament hopes

The Hoosiers finished their conference schedule with a 9-11 record and enter the conference tournament as the No. 11 seed. They’ll face No. 14 seed Nebraska, the bottom team in the league, on Wednesday, but Indiana’s opportunity to earn quality wins — against No. 6 Penn State and then No. 3 Maryland — in the days that follow could determine its NCAA tournament hopes.

Pegged as a No. 10 or No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament, Indiana is clinging to inclusion, and a loss to Nebraska could jeopardize the team’s spot on the right side of the bubble. But playing in Indianapolis, about 50 miles from its campus in Bloomington, could be an advantage for an Indiana team with much at stake.

“If you can advance in this tournament, if you can win in this tournament,” Indiana Coach Archie Miller said Monday on a teleconference with reporters, “it sets you up as being confident to be able to do that against the best, because that’s what it’s been about all year.”

Michigan State in March

Coach Tom Izzo has a reputation for preparing his teams to play well in March, and his Michigan State team has played well heading into the conference ­tournament. The Spartans won five straight games to close the regular season, including victories at Maryland, at Penn State and against Ohio State at home.

Michigan State beat Maryland, 78-66, on Feb. 29, spoiling the Terrapins’ first chance to earn a share of the conference title. Forward Xavier Tillman and point guard Cassius Winston form one of the elite inside-outside pairings in the country. (Tillman won the league’s defensive player of the year award, and Winston was named first-team all-conference.) But the players who surround them, such as freshmen Rocket Watts and Malik Hall, played at a high level, too.

“Michigan State probably could have beaten anybody that night,” Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon said.

The Spartans won the Big Ten tournament last season and beat Duke in the NCAA tournament to advance to the Final Four. The 2020 squad, seeded No. 2 in the conference tournament, is missing a few pieces from a year ago, but this program and this coach have a history of being at their best at this time of year.

The unlikely No. 1 seed

Wisconsin began the conference slate 6-6 and seemed likely to fall even further when Kobe King, the team’s second-leading scorer at the time, left the program on Jan. 30. But Wisconsin won its final eight games, earning a share of the Big Ten regular season title in the process. The Badgers will be the No. 1 seed in Indianapolis because of the conference’s tiebreaking procedures.

The Badgers don’t have a star player and didn’t have anybody selected to the all-conference first or second teams, but Greg Gard was named Big Ten coach of the year for getting the most out of what he has. Wisconsin has relied on solid defense and contributions from a well-rounded group of players, including forward Nate Reuvers (13.1 points per game) and sixth man Micah Potter (10.1).

Maryland can improve its tournament seed — and prove it can win in March

After defeating Michigan on Sunday to earn a share of the Big Ten title, the Terrapins’ celebration was one of joy and relief. The program hadn’t won a conference title since 2010, two seasons before Turgeon arrived in College Park.

Maryland had two chances to win the conference title earlier, but it lost to Michigan State at home and then on the road at Rutgers. Instead, the Terps lifted the trophy after the regular season finale. The only bit of anguish arose because Maryland failed to capitalize on its two-game lead with five games to go and couldn’t win the conference outright.

When asked whether there would be any regret for not doing so, Turgeon said: “No, because if the league was terrible, I would say that, but the league was terrific. ... Would we have liked to [have] won it outright? Absolutely. But we’re still champs, right?”

Maryland is teetering between a No. 3 and No. 4 seed in most NCAA tournament projections. A win or two in Indianapolis would help secure a spot on the No. 3 line, and a Big Ten tournament title could bump Maryland to a No. 2 seed. The Terps haven’t had an NCAA seed higher than No. 4 since 2002, when the program won the national title.

The Terps haven’t played well late in the season or in the postseason in recent years. Last season, Maryland lost its first game of the Big Ten tournament to Nebraska, which fired coach Tim Miles soon afterward. Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have a 2-5 record in the conference tournament. This Maryland team has won some critical games — against Ohio State at home, the finale vs. Michigan with a title on the line and close contests on the road against Michigan State, Indiana and Illinois — but now the Terps need to prove that they can find sustained success in March.

The ones that could play spoiler

Minnesota and Purdue are two of the teams seemingly out of the NCAA tournament picture — barring a run to the Big Ten title. But both of those programs could manage to derail other teams’ tournament runs.

Purdue, the No. 10 seed, had an erratic campaign, scoring as few as 37 points in a loss at Illinois and as many as 104 in a win against Iowa. The Boilermakers have wins against Wisconsin and Michigan State, the top two seeds, and for Purdue, the conference tournament in Indianapolis is only about 70 miles from its campus in West Lafayette.

Minnesota nearly beat Maryland last month, leading until the Terps’ Darryl Morsell hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1.9 seconds to go. Four days later, the Gophers lost, 71-69, at Wisconsin.

The Golden Gophers will begin play as the No. 12 seed Wednesday against No. 13 seed Northwestern, but Minnesota is ranked 29th nationally in Pomeroy’s ratings. If Minnesota wins its opening game, it would play No. 5 seed Iowa, which played much better early in its conference schedule than it has in the past month.