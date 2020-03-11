United’s interest was first reported by journalist Kristian Dyer.
United submitted a discovery claim on Wood, giving the club exclusive negotiating rights in MLS.
One person said a deal is possible but far from certain. Another said talks are beyond the introductory stage but not near the finish line. Both requested anonymity, citing the delicate nature of negotiations.
United’s search for depth at striker gained urgency this week following starter Ola Kamara’s hamstring injury against Miami last Saturday. The team has not said how long Kamara will be sidelined, but the setback did illuminate United’s shallow pool of strikers.
The other natural striker is Estonia’s Erik Sorga, 20, who made his MLS debut against Miami and is likely to start this Saturday at FC Cincinnati.
Wood has played in Germany since 2009, the first 5½ seasons with 1860 Munich. He debuted with the national team in 2013 but, after 45 appearances and 13 goals, including five in World Cup qualifiers, he has not received a call-up in 2½ years.
Knee problems sidelined him for three weeks in late 2017 and for two months last spring.
This past winter, Cincinnati attempted to sign him but couldn’t meet the contract demands. He is under contract with Hamburg until June 2021.
Hamburg could ask for a transfer fee, send him on loan or mutually agree to terminate his contract.
United has until the May 5 transfer and trade deadline to acquire players from overseas. That window will reopen for one month, starting in early July.
The club is also seeking defensive help, targeting Bakaye Dibassy (French club Amiens) and Derrick Williams (England’s Blackburn Rovers). They are adept at both center back and left back.
