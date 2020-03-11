Moments later, Pemberton engulfed his mother in a bear hug as tears streamed down her cheeks.

The top-seeded Pride won its first CAA tournament championship Tuesday with a 70-61 victory over No. 6 seed Northeastern, earning a berth in the NCAA tournament that will end a 19-year drought. The victory was even sweeter because the Huskies upset Hofstra in the 2019 tournament, in which the Pride was also the No. 1 seed.

AD

“You know what song I’ve got in my head? ‘The Payback’ by James Brown,” Pemberton said. “It’s surreal. I can’t even describe the feeling. But everything was earned.”

AD

The hero of the day was Desure Buie — dubbed “Big Shot Bouie” by Pemberton — who sparked a run midway through the second half that allowed the Pride to rally after it had trailed for much of the game. Buie, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player, hit a pullup jumper, a dribble-drive layup and a pair of free throws during a 13-5 burst that flipped a four-point deficit into a four-point lead with 5:23 remaining. Hofstra never trailed again.

“He’s built like that,” Pemberton said.

AD

Buie finished with a game-high 20 points, and that run-starting jumper was the beginning of a 27-14 stretch that closed the game. Pemberton posted 19 points, and Jalen Ray added 17. Isaac Kante had nine points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

Hofstra’s most impressive feat may have been holding Northeastern guard Jordan Roland to just 11 points after he led the league in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game.

AD

Hofstra had reason for concern at halftime, when it trailed 30-28 amid a nightmarish performance on the offensive end.

The highest-scoring team in the league, the Pride struggled to put the ball in the hoop throughout the first half and immediately fell behind 11-3. Hofstra went into halftime shooting just 29.4 percent from the field, but it shot 52.2 percent in the second half, including 54.5 percent from behind the arc.

AD

Northeastern shot it better in the first 20 minutes (42.9 percent) and jumped out to that eight-point lead, but things didn’t exactly come easy for the Huskies, either. Roland was relegated to a casual observer for much of the first half and managed just three points before halftime. Hofstra chipped away and took its first lead at 24-21 on a Buie three from the top of the arc.

AD

“We came up about 20 minutes short,” Northeastern Coach Bill Coen said. “Felt we played a really strong first half, very competitive game overall. And these guys played their heart out. In the end, I just thought it was a little bit too much Desure Buie.”

Maxime Boursiquot scored a team-high 15 points and had nine rebounds for Northeastern, which was seeking its first back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances since 1987.

AD

“It’s tough,” Boursiquot said before taking a long pause. “It’s called March Madness for a reason.”

Instead, Hofstra will make its first NCAA tournament appearance since it joined the CAA in 2001. The Pride’s last appearance came under coach Jay Wright in his final season before he moved on to Villanova that year.

That played a large part in the jubilation at Entertainment and Sports Arena, where a fan sitting courtside pumped his fists repeatedly, and another turned to the bleachers and let out a scream toward the crowd. A pair of older fans danced in the crowd, holding a flag that read “Roar With Pride” as the final seconds ticked down.

AD

“It’s euphoric. It’s just euphoric,” Hofstra Coach Joe Mihalich said. “Champions win championships. And the guys I’m sitting next to and the guys in that locker room, their work ethic, their attitude, their character, they’re all better people than they are players. That’s why you win. You win with good people. Surround yourself with good people if you want to be successful.”