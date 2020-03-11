“I was stunned that we weren’t able to somehow play a game, and have competition, and allow that to decide who goes to the NCAA tournament,” Donahue said Wednesday during an appearance on Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic.

After winning their final three games of the regular season, Donahue’s Quakers were to have been the fourth seed in the Ivy League’s four-team men’s tournament, which was scheduled to be played in Cambridge, Mass., starting Saturday. Instead, the Ivy League announced Tuesday that its regular season champions, the Yale men and Princeton women, would receive automatic berths into the NCAA tournaments.

Donahue said “there wasn’t a dry eye” in the room after he broke the news to his players that their NCAA tournament hopes were dashed. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer that “it’s the most horrific thing I’ve dealt with as a coach.”

“I thought someone had died; something was clearly wrong,” Penn senior AJ Brodeur told The Daily Pennsylvanian of Donahue’s tone.

In response to the Ivy League’s decision, the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Penn started a petition to reinstate the canceled tournament. “My teammates, and the other athletes on these teams, deserve the chance to compete in this tournament,” Liz Satter, a senior on the Penn women’s team, tweeted along with a link to the petition.

“The hypocrisy of our Ivy League presidents is baffling and alarming,” the petition, which was posted on Change.org, reads, in part. “We are disappointed and disheartened that they would discriminate against one sport and allow the others to continue to compete. Other conferences, such as the SEC and Pac-12, are still scheduled to host their men’s basketball championship tournaments. These tournaments are scheduled to start March 11 or later. Every single team in this league devotes their entire year to reaching this level of competition. We feel the decision to cancel the tournament was made without enough serious consideration for the student athletes and the investments that have been made up to this point in our season. This is the pinnacle of what we have worked for since August.”

The petition also questions the rationale behind the Ivy League allowing its regular season champions to participate in the men’s and women’s basketball NCAA tournaments, which are scheduled to begin next week at more than two dozen sites around the country, including in cities that have been hit harder by the coronavirus than Cambridge.

“I love that our women’s and men’s teams are bonded together,” Donahue said. “They came up with a Change.org page and explained their positioning, as you would expect Ivy League kids to do. It was terrific, and I just have so much respect for them and they’re trying to do what they can.”

“Even smart folks do dumb things,” ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla, whose son, Matthew, played basketball at Harvard, tweeted about the Ivy League’s decision. “Would’ve been easy and safe to play in an empty gym. And I don’t know why it’s safe to send your teams to the NCAA tournament next week.”

The NCAA responded to the Ivy League’s cancellation by reiterating that NCAA member schools and conferences “make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play."

“As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

Later Tuesday, the Mid-American Conference and the Big West announced that they would hold their tournaments — in Cleveland and Anaheim, Calif., respectively — without spectators. Donahue wondered Wednesday why the Ivy League didn’t elect to move the site of its tournament, or hold it in an empty gym.