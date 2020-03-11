Next up: The Big 12 Conference tournament. Since 2006, Kansas is the only school to win the Big 12 during the regular season and then go on to win the conference tournament. The Jayhawks have accomplished that feat seven times in 14 years, and they have a good chance to push that total to eight this week.

AD

You could argue that this is the best Kansas team Self has coached. Kansas is the top team in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings, which adjust net efficiency for strength of schedule, with Kansas earning high marks for offense while boasting the nation’s best defense. Only Virginia is allowing fewer points per 100 possessions than the Jayhawks (85.4). That is more than a point better than the school’s previous best under Self, which was earned by the 2008 national champions.

The Kansas inside-out combo of guard Devon Dotson and center Udoka Azubuike (the conference player of the year) is as good as any in the country. Dotson leads the team in scoring (18.1 points per game) and is masterful as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll situations, when Kansas scores almost a point per possession. Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. The 7-foot senior is also shooting 74 percent around the basket, with 103 dunks, behind only Dayton’s Obi Toppin (107).

AD

To determine how likely Kansas is to win the Big 12 tournament, we can begin by projecting each possible matchup from the ground up, starting with an estimated number of possessions for each team and taking into account any additional possessions to be had via offensive rebounds and turnovers. Then, estimated scores are derived by multiplying those possessions by the teams’ adjusted offensive rating found at Pomeroy’s site. Once we know the projected scoring margin, we can create an implied winning percentage. For instance, teams that are favored by two points would have an expected win probability of 57 percent. That rises to 77 percent if the predicted scoring margin is seven points. By this method, the Jayhawks have a 37 percent chance of winning their 16th Big 12 tournament title.

AD

Second-seeded Baylor is the biggest threat to Kansas’s tournament title hopes. The Bears are the fourth-best team in the country, per Massey’s consensus rankings, and like Kansas are expected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Bears are also the only Big 12 team to beat the Jayhawks this season, and they did it on the road. Plus, they have Jared Butler, a 6-foot-3 guard who finished third in the conference in scoring at 15.3 points. He added 3.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals in conference play.

No. 6 seed West Virginia could play spoiler. Coach Bob Huggins again has a top defensive unit (the country’s third-best, per Pomeroy) that grabs an enormous rate of offensive rebounds (40 percent, highest in the country) and produces a high turnover margin, two ingredients found in most postseason upsets. The Mountaineers are also adept at drawing fouls, giving them a chance at easy points from the free throw line.

AD

Ninth-seeded Iowa State, which surprisingly won last year’s Big 12 tournament, is again a long shot. The Cyclones are outscoring teams by less than 10 points per game after adjusting for opponent, largely because they can’t limit opponents’ ability to shoot the ball. Iowa State has seen opponents produce an effective field goal rate of 52 percent, which ranks 280th of 353 Division I teams, and is giving up offensive rebounds on almost a third of misses, a terrible showing.

The Big 12 has five teams in Patrick Stevens’s latest tournament projection: Kansas and Baylor as No. 1 seeds, West Virginia as a No. 5 seed and Texas Tech and Oklahoma as No. 10 seeds.

Read more college basketball coverage: