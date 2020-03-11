Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) banned public gatherings of more than 250 people for the three counties that form the Seattle-Tacoma metropolitan area through the end of March, while San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) set the limit at 1,000 for a period of two weeks. But both time frames could be extended if the situation warrants. The San Francisco ban will also affect the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who have said they will play their home games at Chase Center without fans.
Following Inslee’s announcement, the Mariners released a statement saying the team is “working with [MLB] on alternative plans for our games that were scheduled for the end of March at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. While we hope to be back to playing baseball in Seattle as soon as possible, the health and safety of our community is the most important consideration.”
Statement from the Seattle Mariners on Governor Jay Inslee’s community strategies to combat the spread of COVID19:— MarinersPR (@MarinersPR) March 11, 2020
Read: https://t.co/cfFZntQA5b pic.twitter.com/yZNWvy5Gx3
The Mariners were due to open the season with a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26, which is Opening Day across baseball, followed by a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. Six of the seven games in that season-opening homestand fall in March.
MLB officials said Tuesday the league prefers games to be relocated — to venues away from major coronavirus outbreaks — rather than played in empty stadiums, and the Mariners on Wednesday were exploring the feasibility of keeping the team at its spring training site in Peoria, Ariz., and playing home games at the stadium there, which has a capacity of about 12,000.
The Giants, meanwhile, open the regular season on the road, but will relocate their March 24 exhibition game against the Oakland A’s — previously scheduled to be played at their home stadium of Oracle Park in San Francisco — possibly to their spring training home in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Giants’ home opener is scheduled for April 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“We are in the process of working with [MLB] and the A’s to finalize alternative arrangements,” the Giants said in a statement. “We will make that information available as soon as possible.”
MLB prefers relocating games over playing them without fans as much for aesthetic reasons as for revenue concerns, with players expressing deep reservations over the notion of playing to empty stadiums. The Major League Baseball Players Association would have to approve alterations to the schedule, and its leadership has been in frequent contact with league officials and local governments.
To date, baseball has played just one game in its history without fans: an April 2015 game in Baltimore between the Orioles and Chicago White Sox, which was made necessary by civil unrest in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death in police custody.
On Wednesday, union chief Tony Clark released a statement saying in part: “Players want to compete and provide entertainment to fans. [Our] focus will remain finding ways to do so in an environment that protects not just players’ personal health and safety, but also the health and safety of fans, umpires, ballpark employees, club employees and everyone in the baseball family.”