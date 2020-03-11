The MPSSA says it is working to set up a streaming service for fans and media.

The tournaments will remain at the University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center for the boys and Towson University’s SECU Arena for the girls. Semifinal games are Thursday and Friday, with the championships Saturday.

“The MPSSAA, Towson University, and the University of Maryland have been working collaboratively regarding any changes to the state basketball championships,” the MPSSAA said in a statement. “Unfortunately, recent developments have forced all entities to determine the events will be held in a closed gym format, but will remain at Towson University and the University of Maryland.”

Later Wednesday, Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that spectators are prohibited from attending spring games indefinitely.

On Tuesday, a University of Maryland official released a statement noting that events the university is directing from then through April 5 should be canceled. Wednesday night, the school’s athletics department announced only student-athletes, coaches, essential personnel, officials, credentialed media and a limited number of family members could attend university games until at least April 10. Maryland is holding classes online between March 30 and April 10.

Towson has canceled classes for the remainder of this week and suspended all university-sponsored events through March 22.

All online ticket sales purchased for the high school basketball tournaments will be voided and refunded, per the MPSSAA. Coaches and student-athletes will speak with reporters postgame via a conference call.

“It’s going to be pretty weird,” said Richard Montgomery Coach David Breslaw, whose boys’ team plays Wise in the 4A semifinals on Thursday night. “... It’s not what we had in mind, but it’s way better than if they cancel it. We really just want to play the game.”

In addition to Richard Montgomery’s game, some of the key boys’ semifinal games in the area include Springbrook vs. Parkville in 4A on Thursday night, Fairmont Heights vs. Lake Clifton in 1A on Friday afternoon and Douglass vs. Wicomico in 2A on Friday night.