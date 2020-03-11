There’s a waiting list for full-tournament badges, but the tournament hasn’t accepted any new names since 2000, and any tickets that are returned to Augusta National are made available via random online lottery.

This year, however, things appear to be headed in a different direction on the secondary market, apparently thanks to worries about the coronavirus. As of Wednesday afternoon, the get-in price for a ticket to the first round on April 9 was $1,398 on StubHub. At around the same time last year, the comparable ticket was going for $2,200, more than 36 percent higher. The same goes for a badge for all four rounds: This year on StubHub, you can snag one for $3,990; last year at around this time, it was $6,490, more than 38 percent higher.

Other secondary ticket companies are seeing similar drops.

“With fears growing about the coronavirus, and the plummeting stock market, get-in prices for the tournament are down 30 percent and at a five-year low,” Jesse Lawrence, the founder of TicketIQ, told Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

The drops are even more pronounced when compared with 2018, the year of Tiger Woods’s first trip back to the Masters since 2015. As of Feb. 22, 2018, the lowest price for a Thursday ticket to that year’s tournament at SeatGeek was $2,480. As of Wednesday afternoon, SeatGeek was offering a Thursday ticket for $1,152, a 53.5 percent decrease from two years earlier.

As of Wednesday, Georgia had seen six confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 presumptive cases, nearly all of them in the Atlanta area, about two hours to the west of Augusta. The state had yet to place restrictions on large gatherings as of Wednesday afternoon, unlike areas where coronavirus has been more widespread.

