Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland split the regular season championship, with the Badgers earning the No. 1 seed in the tournament for the fifth time. Wisconsin won the tiebreaker over Michigan State and Maryland by virtue of having the best record in games involving those three teams; Wisconsin beat Maryland in January and split its two meetings with Michigan State.

The Badgers have been on fire since the start of February, winning nine of 10, including eight straight to close the regular season. Three of those wins came on the road. Nate Reuvers leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.1 points, and sixth man Micah Potter chipped in 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 21 games.

No. 2 seed Michigan State won the conference tournament last year as the top seed and is as solid defensively this time around, holding opponents to the third-lowest effective field goal rate in the nation (43 percent). The challenge for the Spartans is depth. Cassius Winston, Xavier Tillman and Aaron Henry went cold during the early part of February, and the team went 1-4 in the first half of the month. The Spartans’ offense woke up for the final three games of February, and Michigan State went 5-0 to close the regular season, posting big wins against Iowa, Maryland, Penn State and Ohio State.

These Terrapins, the No. 3 seed, could be the best team Mark Turgeon has coached at Maryland. Pomeroy’s ratings estimate that the Terps are outscoring opponents by 21 net points per 100 possessions after adjusting for strength of schedule, the 11th-best rate in the country. Before this season, none of Turgeon’s Maryland teams ranked better than 22nd (2016). You would have to go back to Gary Williams’s national championship-winning team of 2002 to find a Maryland squad ranked higher in Pomeroy’s algorithm than this one.

And don’t forget seventh-seeded Ohio State. The Buckeyes started strong, beating Villanova and Penn State at home among other quality wins, before dealing with a rough stretch in January (2-5, with losses to Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana, Penn State and Minnesota). But Ohio State bounced back to close the season, registering gutty wins over Michigan, Rutgers, Purdue, Maryland, Michigan (again) and Illinois.

Among Big Ten teams, only Michigan State is ranked higher than Ohio State in net scoring margin per 100 possessions, according to Pomeroy’s site. Only seven teams in the nation had a higher net adjusted efficiency than Ohio State at the end of the regular season.

To determine how likely a team is to win the Big Ten tournament, we can begin by projecting each possible matchup from the ground up, starting with an estimated number of possessions for each team and taking into account any additional possessions to be had via offensive rebounds and turnovers. Then, estimated scores are derived by multiplying those possessions by the teams’ adjusted offensive rating found at Pomeroy’s site. Once we know the projected scoring margin, we can create an implied winning percentage. For instance, teams that are favored by two points would have an expected win probability of 57 percent. That rises to 77 percent if the predicted scoring margin is seven points.

By this method, Maryland has a 15 percent chance of winning the Big Ten tournament, while Wisconsin has an 11 percent chance despite being the top seed. Both teams trail Michigan State, which has a 23 percent chance.

