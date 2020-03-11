“Providing a safe and healthy environment for our fans, players and everyone at MLS matches is our top priority,” the league said in a statement. “During this rapidly changing issue, MLS remains in direct contact with the relevant governmental agencies including the CDC and PHAC, and is also coordinating with other sporting organizations regarding COVID-19.

“In addition, every MLS club is in continuous dialogue with local and regional health authorities.”

MLS has postponed March 21 matches in Seattle and San Jose but has not called off any of this weekend’s games.

The league, one person close to the situation said, is not at this time planning to play games behind closed doors because, unlike such late-season solutions in Europe, MLS is just starting the season and, if necessary, would move matches to the summer or fall.

United is scheduled to play FC Cincinnati at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Nippert Stadium, located on the University of Cincinnati campus. Although the university has not diagnosed any cases, it has suspended face-to-face classes and seminars for a month, starting Saturday.

United will depart Friday afternoon and return after the match.

MLS teams typically fly commercial. Until this season, to hold down costs, teams were given the option of using charters on up to four flight legs per season. The new collective bargaining agreement requires teams to use charters on eight legs during the regular season and for all playoff and international tournament games.

Saving charters for long-haul and complicated trips, United had planned to fly commercial to and from Cincinnati.

The league’s charter mandate will not count against the eight-leg limit, an MLS spokeswoman said.

United is unaffected by the D.C. Health Department’s recommendation to postpone or cancel events through March 31 involving 1,000 or more people. United’s next game at Audi Field is April 3.

“We’ve got more sanitizer than we know what to do with,” Coach Ben Olsen said Tuesday of the team’s first trip of the season. “We’re washing our hands more. We’re taking this very serious and in the next day or two we will have some real sit-downs about how we go about not only in our environment that we control in the locker room but now getting out into hotels and buses.”

The league said teams are readying stadiums for crowds.

“MLS clubs and stadium operators have implemented procedures to ensure the safety of fans and communities by increasing cleaning staff, disinfecting high-traffic areas, sanitizing the facilities before and after each match, and making hand sanitizer available throughout venues.

“MLS stadiums are also allowing guests to bring in their own bottles of hand sanitizer and encouraging fans who feel sick or are in vulnerable populations to enjoy the match at home.”