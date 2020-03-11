Though Monumental Sports stated that the health of employees, players and guests as “paramount,” during this rapidly moving situation in which cities and professional teams alike have announced plans to host events without fans, the Washington games will go on as scheduled. However, the organization is awaiting word from the professional sports leagues and or District officials. If it is determined that games should be played without spectators, then Monumental Sports teams will follow the directive.
“We are in constant contact with both leagues and should they update their guidance, we will update the public accordingly,” the statement read.
Hours after the health department made the recommendation to cancel or postpone mass gatherings, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser announced six new cases of the coronavirus and declared a state of emergency in the city.
On Wednesday following Capitals’ practice, center Nicklas Backstrom recognized the seriousness of the coronavirus, which had been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, but also advocated for games going on with fans inside arenas.
“I think hopefully we don’t have to go down that road, but I think everyone makes their own decisions, but for us as a hockey player, that would be really bad idea and I wouldn’t like it personally,” Backstrom said. “I honestly don’t feel like fans should suffer from this. I don’t know where all the fans were from here, maybe they were driving a long way. We are trying to act as normal as possible.”
Center Lars Eller accepted the inevitability that teams will soon play inside empty arenas.
“Yeah, I think it’s an actual real possibility,” Eller said. “We’re not there yet, but you look at the rest of the world, what’s happening in Europe, and those things are already happening. So I don’t think you can neglect it and say, ‘It’s not going to happen.’ It’s a very real possibility.”
In Seattle and San Francisco, professional sporting events have been moved to different locations or will continue on without fans inside the arena. The Seattle Mariners announced all home games this month will be played outside of the city due to the outbreak of coronavirus in a nearby community.
The Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, has canceled or postponed all events through March 21. The Warriors’ Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets will be played without fans.
Also, NCAA President Mark Emmert announced the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will go on with only “essential” personnel inside arenas.
Dan Drummond, who holds season tickets for all four major D.C. area teams, plans to attend the Capitals’ game next Monday and applauded Monumental Sports’ decision to go on as usual.
“A lot of fans were curious especially seeing what’s happening in Seattle, and what [the Capitals and Wizards] were going to do,” Drummond said. “Overall it’s a decision where they’re trying to strike the right balance and do what’s best for the community as a whole and leaving it up to the individual as to whether they will attend games or not.”
