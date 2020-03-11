The Washington Nationals’ medical staff looked on from behind a fence. Harris was tracked by a camera, propped on the legs of a tripod, ready to slow and split his delivery into a bunch of tiny frames. This is what happens when you’re injured in spring training. Each movement counts. Each pitch is a step forward or back.

Harris, 35, has been dealing with a left abdominal strain since Feb. 25. He planned for a steady progression, having pitched through the World Series for the Houston Astros last October, then felt a pull on his side abdominal muscles. It nagged him with every throw, and got worse when he tried to throw harder. So Harris shut it down, stayed out of games, and, on Wednesday, threw his first bullpen session in more than two weeks.

“All good,” he told athletic trainers after his final pitch. “Felt pretty normal for the most part.”

“They’ve gone pretty slow with it, for the right reasons,” Harris said about 15 minutes later, speaking with a small pack of reporters. He later added that he should be ready for Opening Day on March 26. “It was good. Take a day and do it again on Friday and try and just gradually up the intensity every time until I get into a game.”

The Nationals signed Harris to a three-year, $24 million deal this winter, soon after he gave up the winning homer to Howie Kendrick in Game 7 of the World Series. He led all qualified American League relievers with a 1.50 ERA in 2019. He is similarly effective against righties and lefties. Washington expects to use him in the seventh and eighth innings — and sometimes the ninth — to help improve on its league-worst 5.66 bullpen ERA from a year ago. It would be hard to get worse.

But first Harris has to get on track, and see how his body responds from Wednesday’s bullpen session. He underwent hernia surgery before last season and made his spring debut on March 5. He didn’t miss any time during the year, making 68 appearances, then 12 more in the playoffs, yet his mechanics slowly slipped.

By this February, when he joined the Nationals in West Palm Beach, that led to additional stress on his abdomen. That led to the strain, suffered in a bullpen session, and an ongoing recovery. Harris has worked with the strength and condition staff to stabilize his core. He joked that he may wind up with a “four pack” of abs, or even a six pack if the rehab continues.

“I was causing some damage to myself, a few deficiencies,” Harris said. “But I got them ironed out, and I don’t feel it now. I’m a lot stronger now than I was in those areas.”

Relievers often discuss “checking boxes” during spring training, whether that’s pitching consecutive games, parts of two consecutive innings, getting out of a jam and so on. Harris had wanted to do one back-to-back before the regular season. But with this minor injury, his goals shifted. Pitching in a live game or two is now a lot more feasible. Martinez explained Wednesday that, because he has been throwing close to full effort, Martinez shouldn’t need too many appearances to prepare.

Bad as the Nationals’ bullpen was last year, it’s most troubling stretch was in March and April. It allowed 17 earned runs in the first seven eighth innings of the season. Trevor Rosenthal, signed to pitch the eighth, couldn’t throw a strike. Kyle Barraclough, signed to pitch the seventh, was hardly much better. Tony Sipp, signed to be a lefty specialist, was either injured or ineffective, and none of the three was on the club past Aug. 1.

The hope is this bullpen gets off to a much better start, and that leads to a much better finish. And that begins with Harris in a lot of ways.

“As of right now, I’ll be there,” Harris said when asked about Opening Day. “I’ll have cleats on. I’ll be ready.”