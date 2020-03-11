N.C. State vs. Pittsburgh (ACC second round, approx. 2:30 p.m., ESPN): It wouldn’t be March without N.C. State (19-12) nervously sizing up the rest of the at-large field. If the Wolfpack wins the next two days, including a defeat of Duke on Thursday in the ACC quarterfinals, it should safely book passage into the field of 68. But that’s predicated on taking care of the 16-16 Panthers, and not doing so would be quite the N.C. State thing to do.

Bracket impact: It’s too early to say it’s win-and-get-in for the Wolfpack, but they’d only have themselves to blame if they were to lose to Pittsburgh and get left out of the tournament. The Panthers disposed of Wake Forest, 81-72, on Tuesday behind Justin Champagnie’s 31 points.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State (Big 12 first round, 7 p.m., ESPNU): To Oklahoma State’s immense credit, it has made itself into a fringe at-large possibility. The Cowboys (17-14) are the No. 8 seed in the Big 12 tournament but have won six of their last eight while picking off Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech. There are plenty of teams playing worse than forward Cameron McGriff and the Pokes.

Bracket impact: Oklahoma State isn’t going anywhere besides the NIT without a deep run in Kansas City. A win on Wednesday wouldn’t get the Cowboys close to in, but a loss would finish them off.

Boston University at Colgate (Patriot League final, 7:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network): The host Raiders (25-8) are a veteran lot that won the Patriot last year and subsequently threw a scare into Tennessee thanks in large part to the prolific Jordan Burns, who is still around in Hamilton, N.Y. They also upended Cincinnati on the road this season. Boston U. (20-13) is built around capable senior big Max Mahoney, while top perimeter threat Walter Whyte has undoubtedly endured his share of “Breaking Bad” jokes over the years.

Bracket impact: One-bid territory regardless of winner. Colgate might be able to get up to the No. 14 line if it locks up its fourth NCAA bid in school history. Boston U., which last made the tournament in 2011, would probably get stuck on the No. 16 line and perhaps get a ticket to a play-in game.

Indiana vs. Nebraska (Big Ten first round, approx. 8:25 p.m., BTN): Somebody has to fill out the No. 10 and No. 11 lines, and Indiana (19-12) is probably one of those somebodies if it doesn’t do anything dumb like lose to 7-24 Nebraska, which has dropped 16 in a row.

Bracket impact: Nonexistent unless Indiana lays a massive egg.

Stanford vs. California (Pac-12 first round, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Networks): Stanford (20-11) looks better in the NET rankings than just any other metric used by the selection committee, but it has at least some work to do. The Cardinal had best not lose to California (13-18), which was a presentable 7-11 in Pac-12 play after winning five league games over the previous two years combined. However, it was just 1-8 away from Berkeley.

Bracket impact: Stanford, the Pac-12’s No. 7 seed, would tread water with a victory, and finds itself at severe risk of a trip to the NIT with a loss.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt (SEC first round, approx. 9:30 p.m., SEC Network): Against the odds, Arkansas (19-12) is within shouting distance of an at-large berth despite landing the No. 11 seed in the SEC tournament. But the Razorbacks must contend with last-place Vanderbilt (11-20), which was 1-33 in league play over the last two seasons before last week effectively torpedoing whatever at-large hopes both Alabama and South Carolina had.

Bracket impact: Arkansas would keep its chances alive with a victory, while Vanderbilt has the opportunity to play spoiler three times over in a little more than a week.

Xavier vs. DePaul (Big East first round, approx. 9:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1): The theme continues. Xavier (19-12) finds itself in a slightly tenuous situation after dropping games to Providence and Butler the final week of the regular season. Even a split would have allowed the Musketeers to escape the high-risk, low-reward experience of dealing with last-place DePaul (15-16) on the first day of the Big East tournament.

Bracket impact: None so long as Xavier follows evergreen advice for NCAA tournament hopefuls stuck playing on Wednesday at the Garden: Don’t lose to DePaul. If the Musketeers stumble, they could have an anxious few days.

Field notes

Last four included: Arizona State, N.C. State, Mississippi State, Stanford

First four on the outside: Texas, Arkansas, Wichita State, Richmond

Next four on the outside: UCLA, Northern Iowa, Purdue, Oklahoma State

Moving in: Northern Kentucky

Moving out: Wright State

Conference call: Big Ten (10), Big East (7), Pac-12 (6), ACC (5), Big 12 (5), SEC (5), West Coast (3), American Athletic (2), Mountain West (2)

Bracket projection

Midwest vs. East; South vs. West

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) winner of NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) Houston vs. (9) Marquette

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Auburn vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) PAC-12/Oregon vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

St. Louis

(3) BIG EAST/Creighton vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) BYU vs. (11) Indiana

Cleveland

(7) Virginia vs. (10) MOUNTAIN WEST/Utah State

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Eastern Washington

Robert Morris handled Saint Francis (Pa.) in Tuesday’s Northeast Conference final to earn its ninth NCAA tournament berth and first since 2015. … Houston is the only team from the American Athletic safely inside the field. Ergo, the Cougars will be quite popular among borderline tournament teams this weekend. …

BYU slips a line after its loss to Saint Mary’s in the West Coast semifinals. In any case, the Cougars will end up in either the Midwest or West bracket because those regionals are Thursday-Saturday sites. University policy dictates BYU does not to play on Sundays. … Yes, Michigan State has nine losses. But the Spartans also have a boatload of high-end victories, and they head into the Big Ten tournament with some hope of landing a No. 1 seed.

East Region

Cleveland

(1) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (16) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(8) Providence vs. (9) Rutgers

Omaha

(5) West Virginia vs. (12) N.C. State-Stanford winner

(4) SEC/Kentucky vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Duke vs. (14) MISSOURI VALLEY/Bradley

(6) Michigan vs. (11) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

Sacramento

(7) Iowa vs. (10) Xavier

(2) San Diego State vs. (15) SUMMIT/North Dakota State

Northern Kentucky has now won three of the last four Horizon League titles after dispatching Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday. The Norse might not match last year’s No. 14 seed, but a No. 15 is within reach with a little help from other conference tournaments. … Vermont is off to the America East final for the fifth year in a row. The Catamounts will play host to Hartford with an automatic bid at stake on Saturday. …

It is possible Duke plays five games in the Greensboro Coliseum in 11 days. This would require the Blue Devils to reach the ACC final and win a first-round game. Duke has played five games at Cameron Indoor Stadium since the start of February. … North Dakota State demolished North Dakota, 89-53, Tuesday to sew up the Summit League’s automatic bid. It’s the fourth time in eight years the Bison have reached the field of 68.

South Region

St. Louis

(1) Baylor vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/N.C. Central vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) LSU vs. (9) Southern California

Sacramento

(5) Butler vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) BIG TEN/Wisconsin vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

Albany, N.Y.

(3) Seton Hall vs. (14) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(6) Penn State vs. (11) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Cincinnati

Tampa

(7) Illinois vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) ACC/Florida State vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

The more you look at Baylor’s profile, the harder it is to imagine the Bears getting knocked down to a No. 2 seed regardless of how the Big 12 tournament unfolds. Baylor is 11-2 in Quadrant 1 games; only Kansas (with 12) has more Quad 1 victories. … Yale won the Ivy League the way it was decided before 2017 when the conference tournament was canceled over coronavirus concerns and the automatic bid was given to the outright regular season champ. It’s the Bulldogs’ third NCAA trip in six seasons. …

Hofstra fended off Northeastern to collect the Colonial Athletic Association title and and NCAA berth for the first time since 2001, when Jay Wright was prowling the sideline just off the Hempstead Turnpike. It’s the Pride’s fifth NCAA trip, and it seems like a decent bet to get paired with Seton Hall or Villanova in Albany in the first round. … Cincinnati is the top seed in the American tournament, but the Bearcats have work to do this week. Their four Quadrant 3 losses stand out in a bad way.

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) SUN BELT/Little Rock

(8) Arizona vs. (9) Florida

Tampa

(5) Ohio State vs. (12) Arizona State-Mississippi State winner

(4) Louisville vs. (13) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Maryland vs. (14) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Texas Tech

Albany, N.Y.

(7) Colorado vs. (10) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

(2) Villanova vs. (15) PATRIOT/Colgate

Mission accomplished for Gonzaga, which turned back San Francisco and Saint Mary’s over the last two nights to secure the West Coast Conference title. The Zags are effectively locked into the No. 1 seed in the West. … Late-season performance hasn’t been part of the selection criteria for a while, but Louisville offers some cause for pause. The Cardinals have dropped four of their last seven and last won a game away from home on Feb. 1. …