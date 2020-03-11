Vedral, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, led the basketball team at Bishop Neumann High in Wahoo, Neb., to three C-1 state titles and a 98-16 record, averaging 13.6 points per game his senior season. He started two games, appearing in six, for the football team last fall.
Banks, a 6-foot-7, 300-pound redshirt freshman from Westbury Christian in Houston, averaged 11.7 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior high school and did not play as a senior because he was an early enrollee at Nebraska.
Adding players became a necessity when guards Dachon Burke Jr. and Cam Mack were indefinitely suspended last week. Mack, Hoiberg said, is home dealing with a “personal matter.”
“That’s all I’ll say about that at this time,” Hoiberg told the Lincoln Journal Star. “We wish him all the best and respect his privacy at this time.”
Burke tweeted Tuesday that “I’ve decided my best course of action moving forward is to focus on my academics and prepare for graduation.”
The situation isn’t unique for the Cornhuskers, who were down to seven scholarship players last March. That time, they turned to walk-on Johnny Trueblood.
“We’re in March; anything can happen with this tournament stuff,” senior guard Haanif Cheatham told the Journal Star before football reinforcements arrived. “We see it every year. Just starting fresh, focusing, preparing to battle.”
The winner of the Nebraska-Indiana game will play sixth-seeded Penn State on Thursday. Nebraska would have to win twice just to reach the league quarterfinals.
