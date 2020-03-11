But significant questions remain. Is Dwayne Haskins the Redskins’ franchise quarterback? How do they fix the offensive line? Who can they add to the receiving corps and secondary?

To answer those questions, as well as provide further insight, 10 NFL experts weighed in on what Rivera should consider to rebuild the Redskins.

Get the No. 2 pick right

To most experts, this means one thing: Draft Chase Young. Daniel Jeremiah, an NFL Network draft expert, called the Ohio State edge rusher a “generational talent,” and many believe he has the potential to be a game-changer for the Redskins defense. Young’s arrival would give Washington four recent first-round picks along the defensive line, echoing the model the San Francisco 49ers rode to last year’s Super Bowl.

Other experts believe the Redskins should pass on Young and trade back to amass more picks. Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders argued that, while Young is great, the Redskins are more than one pass-rusher away from contention and should address more needs. This argument could apply to almost any team — studies show how difficult it is for NFL teams to project college prospects to the pros — but it’s especially true for the Redskins this year, because they lack a second-round pick following last year’s trade to select edge rusher Montez Sweat.

“They need as many bites at the apple as they can get,” Schatz said. “They should take the best player available in every round.”

While it should come as no surprise the Redskins are saying publicly that they are keeping all options open — including trading the No. 2 pick or drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa — Jeremiah argues that Young is a clear choice, as a premier player at the sport’s second-most important position. He concluded he wouldn’t trade back for less than a king’s ransom, and even then, he wouldn’t go further than the quarterback-hungry teams near the top of the draft: the Miami Dolphins (No. 5 pick), Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) or Carolina Panthers (No. 7).

Many people at the recent NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis seemed to believe the Redskins would draft Young. One NFC front-office executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said he’d be “surprised” if they did anything else.

“The quarterback stuff is just a smokescreen to see if anyone will overpay to move up [in a trade],” he said.

But what if it wasn’t?

Determine the franchise quarterback

This might be the most important task for Rivera this offseason. He has two choices: stick with Dwayne Haskins, last year’s first-round pick who struggled at times as a rookie but showed flashes toward the end of the season, or start fresh by drafting a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick.

The likeliest quarterback candidate for that selection is Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star who is recovering from a serious hip injury suffered in November. The Redskins should draft him, according to one analytical analysis and one draft expert. Their argument isn’t against Young, but instead about the potential of Tagovailoa, who entered last season as the consensus top prospect.

“[Haskins] can be a solid starter,” said ESPN draft expert Todd McShay. “I just think … Tua’s going to wind up being a better quarterback, and it’s the most important position in this game, and it makes up for more sins than any other position. If you have an opportunity to upgrade that position, how do you not?”

The numbers support this strategy. Timo Riske, a data scientist for Pro Football Focus, built predictive models to simulate outcomes for each possible Redskins approach, and he found that drafting Tagovailoa has a higher probability of returning more value than drafting Young or any other prospect to pair with Haskins. The reason, Riske argues, is that teams often overvalue the impact of a non-quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams had perhaps the league’s best non-quarterback in defensive tackle Aaron Donald, but they did not accomplish much until new Coach Sean McVay unlocked quarterback Jared Goff.

The point underscores the issue at the heart of this Redskins offseason: Rivera must emerge with a franchise quarterback, either by determining it’s Haskins or selecting Tagovailoa — even if the latter means passing up Young.

Sign a veteran quarterback

After settling on the quarterback of the future, the Redskins should sign a veteran for the present. ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum, a former executive with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, said that Washington would be wise to take advantage of a free agent market that has a richer-than-usual slate of established quarterbacks. Musical chairs around the league could leave Ryan Tannehill, Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston or Teddy Bridgewater without a job, and the Redskins could find itself in position to land a quarterback capable of pushing for the starting job and providing a veteran presence.

Fix the offensive line

While former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann sees a litany of problems the Redskins must address, offensive line stands out to him as the most pressing fix. The team is unresolved at left guard (free agent Ereck Flowers), right guard (free agent Brandon Scherff) and left tackle (disgruntled Trent Williams is seeking a trade).

Williams is the biggest question mark. He’s an undeniable talent, one of the league’s best left tackles when on the field. But, as Theismann pointed out, the Redskins might be hesitant to give the 31-year-old the big-money extension he’s demanding because injuries and other issues have prevented him from playing a full season since 2013. The Redskins are now allowing Williams to explore his own trade market. If the Redskins do not reunite with Williams, they could trade back from the No. 2 pick and use their first selection on a tackle, perhaps Louisville’s Mekhi Becton or Georgia’s Andrew Thomas, or target one in the early third round.

The other dominoes — Scherff and Flowers — are simpler, as Rivera has said the team hopes to bring back both. Schatz, of Football Outsiders, said that if the Redskins do need to turn to free agency to fill one of the line spots, he suggested they pursue solid starters, not premium players. He pointed to guard as an example. New England’s Joe Thuney is likely to earn top-dollar this offseason, but numbers indicate Detroit’s Graham Glasgow would be a good value addition. At left tackle, the Redskins could find value from the likes of veterans Andrew Whitworth or Jason Peters.

Acquire playmakers (especially at tight end)

Beyond McLaurin, last year’s breakout third-round pick, the Redskins have no consistent receiving threats. The team also released injury-prone tight end Jordan Reed and deep threat Paul Richardson earlier this offseason.

Luckily for the Redskins, Jeremiah called this the deepest wide receiver draft he’s ever seen. He graded 27 of them as worthy of a pick in the first three rounds, which is a huge number given that an average of 31 receivers are selected over an entire, seven-round draft. Baylor’s Denzel Mims and Texas’ Collin Johnson are two high-upside options projected to go in the third round.

Multiple experts, however, said they thought tight end was a bigger need than receiver for Washington. Tannenbaum said that a model like Rivera’s last one in Carolina — veteran tight end Greg Olsen as a security blanket for young quarterback Cam Newton — would serve the Redskins well. Free agent options could include the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper or the Los Angeles Chargers’ Hunter Henry.

However they do it, the experts agreed, Washington must acquire better offensive weapons.

“They need to make some things easier for a young quarterback,” the NFC executive said. “That means protecting him. That means having some guys who can make plays for him if he just gets the ball out of his hand quickly.”

Stockpile cornerbacks

The Redskins are thin at cornerback, a position where you can never have enough players, multiple experts said. The top cornerback on their roster, Quinton Dunbar, remains in an unclear position after demanding a trade earlier this offseason. But if the Redskins add a corner or two, as well as maybe a free safety and outside linebacker, those around the league see hope for improvement behind new coordinator Jack Del Rio and the switch to a 4-3 scheme.

“They really underperformed on defense last year,” a veteran AFC personnel executive said. “There’s good front-seven talent there. If they can hold up on the back end [in the secondary], they’ll be competitive on that side of the ball.”

One higher-profile cornerback the Redskins could target is free agent James Bradberry, who played under Rivera in Carolina.

Establish an identity — and find the right players for it

Former Redskins player Logan Paulsen remembered how, early in his career, McVay, then a Redskins assistant coach, told him that only about five players on each NFL roster could excel on any team in the league; everyone else is a role player.

One of the reasons the Redskins have struggled over the past few years, Paulsen said, is because they didn’t have a clear identity. They didn’t acquire role players with a vision. When coaches pulled in different directions, the parts didn’t add up.

“I’m not saying one identity is better than the other — passing the ball, running the ball, whatever,” Paulsen said. “I’m just saying establishing a clear offensive and defensive identity allows you to be more effective.”

One agent who regularly deals with the Redskins believes the team now has direction.

“They’re going to be disciplined and they’re going to have a plan,” he said. “Right or wrong, they’ll stick to their plan. You won’t see them being all over the board like you’ve seen at times in the past. They might not turn it around right away, but at least you’ll see them building toward something in a way that makes sense.”

Les Carpenter, Mark Maske and Scott Allen contributed reporting from Indianapolis and Washington.