The Seattle Times and the Herald of Everett were first to report the news of the pending ban. At least 24 people have died in Washington state, far more than anywhere else in the United States, with more than 200 more cases diagnosed. Most of the cases were in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
“I would not be shocked if we have some more news on that in the next few days,” Inslee told reporters of a possible ban on large gatherings during a news conference Tuesday. “If we’re going to stop this epidemic, we need to look at what’s coming, not just what’s here today.”
The XFL’s Seattle Dragons, who have drawn more than 20,000 fans to each of their home games in their inaugural season, are scheduled to host the New York Guardians on Saturday and the Los Angeles Defenders on March 22 at CenturyLink Field, where a concessions worker recently tested positive for coronavirus. The Dragons have yet to announce their plans, though they are expected to do so Wednesday.
The Seattle Mariners are scheduled to open their Major League Baseball season at home on March 26 against the Texas Rangers. A Mariners spokesman told the Times on Tuesday that the team would not comment until after Inslee’s Wednesday news conference, scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Eastern time. Remaining in Arizona, the team’s spring training base, for their season-opening series is a possibility, a source told the Times.
The Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer have a home game March 21 against FC Dallas. Their previous home game, against the Columbus Crew on Saturday at CenturyLink Field, drew 33,080, the team’s least-attended match since 2009.
The University of Washington, located in Seattle, has a number of scheduled sporting events in the coming days, with its softball team scheduled to play an exhibition at home against the U.S. national team on Thursday night. Tennis matches against Samford and Baylor scheduled for Friday and Saturday have already been canceled. The school’s baseball team does not play again at home until March 17; its most recent home game against Utah Valley on Sunday drew only 213 fans.
Spokane, nearly 300 miles to the east of Washington, is scheduled to host first- and second-round games of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament on March 19 and 21. The Gonzaga women are also expected to host NCAA tournament games in Spokane. As of Sunday, there had been no positive coronavirus tests in Spokane County, and the NCAA announced Tuesday that it will “will make decisions in the coming days” about how it will proceed with both its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The Ivy League has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and the Mid-American and Big West conferences announced Tuesday that their tournaments will be played without spectators.