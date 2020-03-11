Here are the latest developments:

The NCAA announced its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played in nearly empty arenas

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said his state would issue an order banning spectators at indoor sporting events, adding to the mounting pressure on major sports organizations to play in empty arenas.

In Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) banned public gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties in the Seattle area, forcing the city’s pro sports teams to make alternate plans.

In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors announced that their game Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets at Chase Center would proceed without fans

NCAA will stage tournaments without fans

The games, which begin Tuesday night in Dayton, Ohio, will be played “with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a release.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how covid-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert said. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”

Washington teams will play on

The Washington Capitals and Wizards will cancel team and player appearances at community events, but their games will continue despite recommendations from the city’s health department that nonessential mass gatherings be postponed or canceled.

“At the current direction of the NBA and NHL, our games will go on as scheduled and be open to spectators. We are in constant contact with both leagues and should they update their guidance, we will update the public accordingly,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment said in a release.

Sunday’s XFL game between the DC Defenders and Dallas Renegades at Audi Field is still scheduled to take place as planned, according to a Defenders spokesman.

Ohio bans spectators at indoor sporting events

The state of Ohio will issue an order banning spectators at indoor sporting events amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said on Wednesday

DeWine issued a strong recommendation Tuesday for indoor sporting events to be played in empty arenas “other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game.” He said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that recommendation will become an order.

“The reason we’re doing the things we’re doing is we have the potential of becoming Italy,” DeWine said. “What we want to do is take action now to avoid that.”

Italy’s government placed the entire country on lockdown Monday. Eleven days prior, it had fewer confirmed cases of coronavirus than the U.S. has now.

Seattle pro teams make alternate plans

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) on Wednesday banned public gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, municipalities that include Seattle and its surrounding suburbs.

The restriction, which extends through the end of March but could be extended, means major professional sporting events in those jurisdictions will either be canceled or held without fans.

The Seattle Mariners, who had been scheduled to open their Major League Baseball season at home on March 26 against the Texas Rangers, said in a statement that they are working with Major League Baseball on “alternate plans” for home games. The Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer postponed their March 21 home match against FC Dallas indefinitely. The XFL’s Seattle Dragons, who have drawn more than 20,000 fans to each of their home games in their inaugural season, will play Sunday as scheduled at home against the Los Angeles Wildcats, but CenturyLink Field will be closed to fans, the league announced.

Ivy League calls off spring sports

The Ivy League canceled its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments, the league announced Tuesday, becoming the first Division I conference to take that dramatic step. On Wednesday, citing “further developments” in the outbreak, the league canceled all spring athletics practice and competition for the remainder of the academic year.

The Ivy League said it will leave it to individual institutions to decide whether winter teams and athletes that qualified for upcoming postseason play will participate. That includes the Yale men’s and Princeton women’s basketball teams, which won regular season titles and were awarded automatic berths into the NCAA tournaments after the Ivy League tournaments were canceled.

The decision to cancel the basketball tournaments prompted men’s and women’s basketball players at Penn to create a petition calling for the event to be reinstated. One of the criticisms of the Ivy League’s presidents mentioned in the petition was the league’s willingness to allow other sports to proceed as scheduled.