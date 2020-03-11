U.S Soccer has argued in previous filings that the different skills required of the men’s game invalidate the women’s lawsuit. But Monday’s motion offers another preview of how the federation will fight the biggest stars in American soccer over pay equity should the case ever see a courtroom.

"The point is that the job of [a men’s national team] player (competing against senior men’s national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than does the job of [a women’s national team] player (competing against senior women’s national teams),” the motion reads.

Players spokeswoman Molly Levinson called the argument “plain simple sexism.”

“This ridiculous ‘argument’ belongs in the Paleolithic Era,” she told The Washington Post in a statement on Tuesday. “It sounds as if it has been made by a caveman."

The players are suing under the federal Equal Pay Act, which requires plaintiffs to prove they hold jobs comparable to those held by colleagues of the opposite gender, and that they were discriminated against on the basis of sex. The federation argues that the players do not hold comparable jobs because male soccer players are stronger and faster.

The federation also claims that the men’s national team players have more more “responsibility” to the reputation of the USSF, making them more valuable employees. The men’s team plays in more tournaments per World Cup cycle, the federation argues, and is eligible to win more prize money than the women’s team if it won the World Cup.

“[Women’s national team] players compete in only one soccer tournament every four years that has the potential to generate any prize money at all, and most recently that amounted to one-tenth of the amount the [men’s national team] players could generate,” the motion reads.

It also argues that the men’s team attracts more television viewers than the women, excluding the women’s World Cup, adding that the men’s television audience during the last World Cup dwarfed that of the women’s team. It ignores that the men’s team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and has not qualified for the Olympics since 2008.

Work conditions also play a role, the federation argues. The men "routinely play matches (important World Cup qualifiers, in particular) throughout Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The [women’s national team] does not.

"Opposing fan hostility encountered in these [men’s national team] road environments, especially in Mexico and Central America, is unmatched by anything the [women’s national team] must face while trying to qualify for an important tournament. Even the hostility of fans at home crowds for the [men’s national team] in some friendlies can be unlike anything the [women’s national team] faces.”

The USSF concedes that the men’s national team could have earned more compensation for winning the 2018 World Cup than the women’s team could have earned for winning the 2019 World Cup. But that discrepancy is justified, the USSF argues.

“The men’s tournament is substantially more popular,” the motion states, “the prize money available to U.S. Soccer for winning it is $34 million higher, the process for qualifying is longer and more arduous, the number of teams who participate is larger, and Plaintiffs do not contend that they could win it.”

The Equal Pay Act requires that employees alleging discrimination work at the same establishment as employees who don’t face discrimination. Though the men’s and women’s teams’ budgets, marketing departments and media rights are controlled by the same entity — the federation itself — almost everything else about the clubs is dictated by each team’s head coach, the federation argues.

“Each team’s Head Coach decides which players make the team, players never interchange between the two teams, and the day-to-day activities of each team are overseen by the Head Coach and assistant coaching staff of that team,” the motion reads.

The federation and the women’s national team signed a collective bargaining agreement in 2017 that codified players’ salaries, and that deal meant less in wages for members of the women’s team than what the men’s team players could receive.

A pay schedule included in the players’ complaint showed that a male player could earn an average of $263,320 for 20 exhibition matches in a year — a figure established in the men’s team’s 2011 labor agreement — and a female player could earn a maximum of $99,000.

If the court ruled in favor of the women’s team, the USSF says, it would undo a contract that these very same players agreed to only three years ago.

“The Court should decline Plaintiffs’ invitation to intervene in the collective bargaining relationship between their union and U.S. Soccer by selectively rewriting the parties’ CBA,” the motion reads.