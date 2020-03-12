“The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, effective immediately,” the conference said in a statement emailed at 11:43 a.m. “The Big Ten will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It quickly capped a strange morning in downtown Indianapolis, which featured fans here and there loading up cars to depart, including one group wearing Michigan State gear. The Big Ten already had decreed on Wednesday late afternoon that it would not allow fans for the remainder of the tournament after allowing them for the two games of Wednesday night, Minnesota’s win over Northwestern and Indiana’s win over Nebraska. The sidewalks outside Bankers Life Fieldhouse were empty around 10 a.m., a group of police officers standing outside beneath a promotional sign reading, “March Is On.”
Inside that arena, where one electronic sign advises it’s 336 days until the home of the Indiana Pacers hosts the NBA All-Star Weekend, the late morning went by at a hushed court with only a row of reporters and various team and conference officials milling around. Then the Michigan team entered the court, and in a feat of wit, sophomore Brandon Johns Jr. and junior Isaiah Livers raised their arms toward the seats as if to play to the nonexistent crowd.
The team began warming up, and then the Rutgers team emerged. Within minutes, after their work stopped, a small buzz went through the arena, and then they were all gone, exiting quickly.
The NCAA had announced on Wednesday that its showcase basketball tournaments, scheduled to begin next week, will go on without fans in the stands.