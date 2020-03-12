“We’ve notified the building so they can notify all the workers. And we’ve notified all members of our staff so they can also be aware. We’ve also notified all the officials that worked the tournament so they can be aware. … We fully anticipate that those individuals will take the proper precautionary measures that are needed based on the information that we have given them.”
The official worked just one game during the tournament and informed the league of his positive test. The league declined to reveal which game the official worked, though he did not show symptoms until 72 hours after the contest. Nine games were played between Saturday and Tuesday’s championship, in which Hofstra defeated Northeastern 70-61 to earn a trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001.
On Thursday afternoon, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
CAA staffers have been told, effective Friday, not to report to their Richmond offices and to work from home.