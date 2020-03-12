“It has become clear to me that what is best right now is a new direction,” he said in an open letter. “The arguments and language contained in this week’s legal filing caused great offense and pain, especially to our extraordinary Women’s National Team players who deserve better. It was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

AD

In those filings, the USSF said, “The point is that the job of [a men’s national team] player (competing against senior men’s national teams) requires a higher level of skill based on speed and strength than does the job of [a women’s national team] player (competing against senior women’s national teams)."

AD

It has been an incredible privilege to serve as the President of U.S. Soccer.



My one and only mission has always been to do what is best for our Federation.



After discussions with the Board of Directors, I have decided to step down, effective immediately. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/4B7siuIqcL — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) March 13, 2020

It caused a furor among observers who felt it belittled the four-time World Cup champions, and that in turn prompted high-profile sponsors to issue statements scolding the USSF.

On Wednesday, Cordeiro apologized. But criticism of the Chicago-based federation inside and outside the soccer community continued to grow.

In his resignation letter, Cordeiro wrote: “I did not have the opportunity to fully review the filing in its entirety before it was submitted, and I take responsibility for not doing so."

AD

Cordeiro was elected in February 2018, succeeding Sunil Gulati, who did not seek reelection after the failure of the men’s national team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Cordeiro was Gulati’s vice president.

Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the female players suing the federation on gender discrimination grounds, said: “While it is gratifying that there has been such a deafening outcry against USSF’s blatant misogyny, the sexist culture and policies overseen by Carlos Cordeiro have been approved for years by the board of directors of USSF. This institution must change and support and pay women players equally.”

AD

The case, in which the players are seeking almost $67 million in damages, is scheduled to go to trial May 5 in Los Angeles. Both sides are seeking summary judgement.

AD

Even before the filing became public this week, Cordeiro created a stir Saturday when, on the eve of the team’s match against Spain in Harrison, N.J, he accused the players of, among other things, “repeatedly declining our invitation” to negotiate a settlement.

The players denied that, and expressed anger about the timing of the letter to federation members.

Before their subsequent match, Wednesday against Japan in Frisco, Tex., the players wore their warm-up jerseys inside out, hiding the USSF logo.