Barkley made his strong comments hours after the NBA suspended play and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. Clearly, a lot has changed in the last few days as sports deals with what the World Health Organization has said is a global pandemic. Barkley pointed out that Gobert had every intention of playing Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, until he tested positive. That was the wake-up call he and the league needed. Only the night before he had told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that it “would be a travesty” if fans were barred from games.

“I’m going to say this and I’m probably going to get in trouble because I work for Turner and March Madness and CBS, but I think the NCAA, Turner Sports and CBS got to close down March Madness, man,” Barkley said in an interview Thursday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “You can’t have these players, even if there’s no fans in the stadium — you can’t have these players breathing on each other for two weeks. Even if they’re in a hotel, they’re going to be in different cities around the country. I hate to say it — like I said, I probably shouldn’t say it because I work for CBS — I think we’re going to have to shut down March Madness until we know more.”

AD

AD

TV networks pay more than a billion dollars annually for the NCAA’s tournament and it offers many players their last chance to play in college. To that end, the NCAA plans to hold the tournament in empty arenas, with only essential personnel present. That, NCAA President Mark Emmert said, “is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.” Barkley disagreed.

“I think my company’s got to bite the bullet,” Barkley said. “I know the kids want to play, but … think about it. These kids are sweating, breathing, leaning on each other. That’s crazy. Even if you lose, you go back home, you don’t know if you’ve got the virus for [another] week or two.”

Over the next few weeks, players from the 66 teams that won’t be in the April 6 championship game, will travel home or back to school, personal interactions increasing exponentially. Meanwhile, many colleges are sending students home, some for the rest of the semester. And playing in the tournament would seem to be a bad optic. “Might be best if things are postponed or canceled,” Coach Tom Izzo, whose Michigan State team is in the Big Ten Conference tournament, told the “Dan Patrick Show” Thursday.

AD

AD

“We pay a billion dollars for March Madness,” Barkley said, “I think the right thing to do is for us to honor our contract. Listen, if they play these games, it really is just about they [the NCAA] want that billion-dollar check. Let’s be realistic. I think we’ve got to say, ‘You know what? Everybody’s made a lot of money. We’re gonna have to bite the bullet.’"

Barkley admitted that there is no magic path to follow with his virus and barring a change, Selection Sunday will go on, with games starting Tuesday.

“Nobody has the answers. We’re trying to handle all these ‘what ifs’ on the fly, but I think the best thing, the best thing would be [to say], ‘Hey, guys, we have no idea what in the hell is going to happen next. Let’s shut everything down, let’s take a deep breath,’" he said. “Right now, we can’t have these players out there infecting themselves, the referees — I’m not going to act like I know everything not being a doctor, but to have these big old dudes sweating on each other, breathing on each other, for the next three weeks, that can’t be safe in any way, shape or form.”

AD

AD

Barkley notes that the money isn’t his to give away and postponing or canceling the tournament would be a bold move.

“One of the greatest things in our lives is we all make a lot of money because of sports,” he told the show’s anchors, “but the negative thing about it is everybody wants the money. It’s going to take tremendous courage [to shut down the tournament] because a lot of people make a lot of money on March Madness. I think CBS and Turner, who I work for, should honor our bill. It’s not my billion-dollar check they’re writing, I understand that, but we’ve got to look at the big picture and we’ve got to show leadership.