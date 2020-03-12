Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over the coaching for the duration.
Then, Nebraska did not send any representatives to the postgame news conference.
We can now confirm Fred Hoiberg was transported to a local hospital emergency room, where he remains.— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020
After that, Christopher Heady of the Omaha World Herald reported on Twitter, via a Nebraska source, that the Huskers remained in the locker room under a quarantine, and then that Hoiberg had been taken to a hospital. Across the next 45 minutes or so, there was uncertainty about how long the team might remain in that locker room at the end of its beleaguered season, which Hoiberg closed by adding two Nebraska football players, Noah Vedral and Brant Banks, for the final game.
Andy Katz, an analyst for the Big Ten Network here, reported on Twitter: “Nebraska men’s basketball team is not leaving Bankers Life Arena. They were brought their food outside the locker room.”
Indiana, meanwhile, had left the arena while this was going on.
Fred Hoiberg is no longer listed as a patient at Eskenazi Hospital, where he was tonight. Per a spokesperson, that typically means he's been discharged.— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) March 12, 2020
Finally, at close to midnight, word came that the Huskers had departed their locker room and had headed for the team bus. A short while later, Heady tweeted that Hoiberg was no longer a patient at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.