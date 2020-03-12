INDIANAPOLIS — The first night of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament here late Wednesday night ended with Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg hospitalized and his team briefly quarantined in its locker room.

The lower hallways of Bankers Life Fieldhouse became a strange zone around 11 p.m., after Cornhuskers’ 89-64 loss to Indiana, with security guards directing everyone away from the locker-room areas. First, with four minutes remaining in that closing game that ended Nebraska’s season at 7-25, Hoiberg left the bench, apparently ill, on a day the Big Ten joined other conferences and the NCAA in opting to conduct the rest of its tournament in a near-empty arena, out of caution over the spread of coronavirus.

Assistant coach Doc Sadler took over the coaching for the duration.

Then, Nebraska did not send any representatives to the postgame news conference.

After that, Christopher Heady of the Omaha World Herald reported on Twitter, via a Nebraska source, that the Huskers remained in the locker room under a quarantine, and then that Hoiberg had been taken to a hospital. Across the next 45 minutes or so, there was uncertainty about how long the team might remain in that locker room at the end of its beleaguered season, which Hoiberg closed by adding two Nebraska football players, Noah Vedral and Brant Banks, for the final game.

Andy Katz, an analyst for the Big Ten Network here, reported on Twitter: “Nebraska men’s basketball team is not leaving Bankers Life Arena. They were brought their food outside the locker room.”

Indiana, meanwhile, had left the arena while this was going on.

Finally, at close to midnight, word came that the Huskers had departed their locker room and had headed for the team bus. A short while later, Heady tweeted that Hoiberg was no longer a patient at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.