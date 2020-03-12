“Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak,” Love wrote Thursday in an Instagram post in which he shared a photo of himself taking a selfie with dozens of workers at the Cavs’ arena. “It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time.

“And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.”

Cuban owns the Mavericks, who play at Dallas’s American Airlines Center and were hosting the Denver Nuggets when the NBA decided to suspend its season. After cameras caught him in his familiar perch next to the Mavs’ bench appearing shocked at learning the news, Cuban said in a midgame interview, “This is crazy. This can’t be true. … It seemed more like out of a movie than reality.”

At a postgame news conference, Cuban told reporters that he had actually been discussing the possibility of a halt in action the day before. As part of that process, he said, “I reached out to the folks at the arena and our folks at the Mavs to find out what it would cost to support, financially support, people who aren’t going to be able to come to work.

“They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income,” Cuban continued. “And so we’ll do some things there. We may ask them to go do some volunteer work in exchange, but we’ve already started the process of having a program in place.

“I don’t have any details to give, but it’s certainly something that’s important to me.”

–Mark Cuban on his plan for Mavericks employees during the NBA suspension pic.twitter.com/McOl1vHUqO — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Also speaking with reporters Wednesday after the league’s announcement was Golden State Warriors General Manager Bob Myers, who said his team had a “somber” reaction to the news but “we’ll be okay.”

“We feel for the workers mostly, the low-income wage earners that count on working our games,” Myers said of employees at San Francisco’s Chase Center. “If you’re going to have empathy, have it for them, not for us. We play basketball. It’s a big business, but we’re just playing basketball.”

A spokesman for the Warriors did not immediately reply to a question about whether the team has plans to financially assist Chase Center workers. The AP reported Thursday that the Miami Heat is among the teams putting together such a plan.