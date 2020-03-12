With sports leagues around the world halting play, the NCAA tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week, remains in question. As of Thursday afternoon the NCAA had yet to make an announcement about whether the tournament will go on.
“I understand and respect the conference’s decision to cancel this year’s Big Ten tournament,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and entire program is paramount. This is an unprecedented situation that is much bigger than basketball. I remain hopeful that a resolution will be found to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to complete their season."
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in Indianapolis that the conference will not crown a tournament champion and the tournament will not take place at a later date.
“If I was a student-athlete, I would be irate if someone came and said, ‘You can’t play in a game,'” Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “That’s what makes them special. And that’s what I expect them to be, is that they want to play. That’s what makes competition, that’s what makes intercollegiate athletics so special. But at the end of the day, we have a responsibility to make sure we do the right thing.”
When asked about the NCAA tournament, Warren said that decision-makers should “put the student-athletes at the epicenter of your decision.”
Like many universities around the country, Maryland Athletics announced Wednesday that only players, coaches, essential personnel, media and family members of the athletes could attend all home events until at least April 10. Men’s lacrosse, women’s lacrosse, tennis and gymnastics all have events scheduled in College Park this weekend.
The athletic department also halted all out-of-season practice during the week of March 23, which includes the first week of spring football practice.
University of Maryland students are on spring break next week, but classes have also been canceled for the following week (March 23-27). Until April 10, classes will be online.
The Terrapins’ men’s basketball team earned a share of the conference title Sunday with their win over Michigan in the season finale. Even though spectators had already been barred from attending Big Ten tournament games beginning Thursday, Maryland parents had planned to attend.
Maryland was supposed to practice at noon Thursday. Turgeon told the players in the locker room. The team will not practice Thursday, and everything beyond that remains uncertain.
Anthony Cowan Jr.’s father said his son, the Terps’ senior point guard, felt dejected and confused upon hearing the news.
“We’re not sure what happens next,” said the elder Anthony Cowan, who had a flight to Indianapolis scheduled for Friday at 6 a.m. The father added that he understood the importance of prioritizing the health of those involved.
Some Maryland players expressed similar shock on social media. A Maryland media availability session scheduled for Thursday afternoon was canceled.
The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that the NCAA tournament would be played without fans and “with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” Mark Emmert, the organization’s president, said in a statement. But that was before announcements of cancellations began rolling out en masse. After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA suspended its season and other leagues followed suit.
