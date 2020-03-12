The coronavirus pandemic is beginning to wreak havoc on all major sports leagues and entities in North America — with the NBA putting its regular season on hiatus and the NCAA preparing to stage its jewel events, the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, without fans.

And then there is baseball, a sport that now faces the possibility of the start of its 2020 season being upended by the outbreak.

As of Thursday, Opening Day was exactly two weeks away — and still scheduled to be played, though possibly at alternative locations for some teams. Teams were still preparing to play spring training games Thursday in front of fans across Florida and Arizona. But with a public-health atmosphere that seems to change by the hour, there is no telling what the landscape will look like on Friday, let alone by March 26.

Already, bans on large public gathering established by Washington state and California have forced the Seattle Mariners, Oakland A’s, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers to explore alternative sites for their opening series. The notion of playing those games in Arizona, where they all train, has been raised, but any such proposal assumes the virus won’t hit Arizona in the same manner it has Washington and California — a dubious assumption at best.

“I keep saying it’s people’s safety and health that’s the most important thing,” Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant told reporters Wednesday in Mesa, Ariz. “If we can find a way to not put people in jeopardy, that’s what I’m all for. People’s lives mean more to me than baseball.”

Major League Baseball had hoped to avoid playing games without fans, but if it gets to the point where the only alternative is to push back the start of the season, perhaps that stance would change. MLB and top team officials were expected to participate in a conference call Friday morning to consider its options and formulate a plan of action.

Eventually, as happened in Washington and California, local governments could take the decision out of MLB’s hands.

“Obviously, it’s not a baseball issue; it’s a global issue,” New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday in Tampa. “Everybody is looking to the experts for guidance about best practices. … Obviously, the information and the world keeps changing on a daily basis, so we’re doing our best to keep up with it and stay in touch with our leadership and the commissioner’s office.”

But as each day passes, and the virus spreads with exponential speed, a disruption to the start of the season becomes more of a possibility. Unlike the indoor sports of basketball and hockey, which could put their seasons on hiatus and still (at least theoretically) play a full season and postseason by pushing deeper into summer, baseball’s schedule is hemmed in by the weather vagaries of late fall and early winter.

That means any large number of games lost at the start of the season — if it gets to that point — are likely lost forever. In September 2001, in the aftermath of 9/11, baseball halted its season for six days, making up all the lost games at the end of the season and pushing its World Series into November for the first time in history. However, it was the relatively short length of the disruption that made such a scenario possible.

A better comparison could be 1995, when the players’ strike of 1994-95 pushed the start of the season back to late April, necessitating a reduced, 144-game schedule.

But any start-of-season hiatus creates another dicey situation unique to baseball — that of pitchers who are already in the latter stages of the long buildups of their arms for the rigors of the season. Pitchers can’t just shut down for a couple of months and ramp back up in a matter of days. In 1995, teams conducted abbreviated versions of spring training in the run-up to the delayed Opening Day, but unlike this situation, pitchers had not already begun full-scale preparations.

The other unknown is how soon until the virus begins hitting players, a development that would likely alter the league’s calculus. Once it was learned Wednesday night that Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz had contracted it, the NBA accelerated its response, eventually putting the entire league on hiatus later that night.