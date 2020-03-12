Here’s how Thursday’s schedule could impact what is still (possibly) to come.

Texas vs. Texas Tech (Big 12 quarterfinal, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2): Texas (19-12) definitely has work to do after its five-game winning streak was halted Saturday in Austin by Oklahoma State. Texas Tech (18-13), a darling of predictive metrics but not of evaluative ones, might need a victory, too. Unlike most of Thursday’s games, there are significant ramifications for both teams in this game.

Bracket impact: Working in Texas Tech’s favor: A neutral-court defeat of Louisville and home triumphs over Oklahoma and West Virginia. For Texas: A better road record (6-5), along with a triumph over West Virginia in Austin. Might this be a play-in game for a play-in game? Both teams have an at-large case, but to state the obvious, Thursday’s winner will have a better argument come Sunday.

Duke vs. N.C. State (ACC quarterfinal, approx. 2:30 p.m., ESPN): Which version of N.C. State will show up? Heck, which version of Duke will show up? Both valid questions. The difference between the two is Duke is playing for seeding and N.C. State is playing for some assurance it will be in the field. The Wolfpack (20-12), which pulled away from Pittsburgh to earn a 73-58 victory Wednesday, has the benefit of having beaten the Blue Devils already this season.

Bracket impact: N.C. State has one of the better chances of anyone near the edge of the field to land a high-level victory, and its decent, if not overwhelming, profile would receive a major boost with a second defeat of the Blue Devils. If the Wolfpack loses, it will be one of the toss-up teams heading into Selection Sunday.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State (Big 12 quarterfinal, approx. 3 p.m., ESPN2): Oklahoma State (18-14) edged Iowa State in its conference tournament opener. The Cowboys have no bad losses, but do lack high-end victories (3-9 vs. Quadrant 1). Beating Kansas would improve their profile considerably.

Bracket impact: Oklahoma State is a fringe at-large possibility, so a loss should finish off the Cowboys. But a victory over the top team in the country would immediately make Mike Boynton’s team more relevant and vault it closer to cracking the field.

Connecticut vs. Tulane; Memphis vs. East Carolina (American Athletic first round, approx. 3:30 p.m. and approx. 10:30 p.m., ESPNU): Let’s just lump a pair of American Athletic teams at the very fringe of the at-large conversation. Both Connecticut (19-12) and Memphis (21-10) require deep runs — if not league titles — to find their way into the field.

Bracket impact: The real impact of losses by either Connecticut or Memphis would be to reduce the number of realistic bid thieves who could emerge from the American.

Purdue vs. Ohio State (Big Ten second round, 6:30 p.m., BTN): Purdue (16-15) really could have used a victory over Rutgers in its regular season finale to stake a more realistic claim to an at-large. The Boilermakers are going to need multiple victories in Indianapolis to have a happy Selection Sunday. Ohio State (21-10) has won four of five and nine of its last 12.

Bracket impact: There’s never been an at-large selection that was less than two games above .500, and Purdue isn’t going to become the first. It’s win or go to the NIT for the Boilermakers.

Penn State vs. Indiana (Big Ten second round, approx. 8:55 p.m., BTN): After demolishing Nebraska, 89-64, in Wednesday’s first round, Indiana (20-12) can remove all doubt about its at-large worthiness by taking down Penn State. The Nittany Lions are vulnerable, having dropped five of their last six, including an eight-point loss to the Hoosiers on Feb. 23.

Bracket impact: Indiana might be fine anyway — the committee has to pick 36 at-large teams — but another victory wouldn’t hurt.

UCLA vs. California (Pac-12 quarterfinals, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Networks): California put a serious dent in Stanford’s postseason chances by dealing the Cardinal a 63-51 loss in Wednesday’s first round. Now, the Golden Bears can create more havoc as they face UCLA (19-12), the team with arguably the weirdest profile this season.

Bracket impact: UCLA might not be in with a win, but it almost certainly is done with a loss.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas (SEC second round, approx. 9:25 p.m., SEC Network): Arkansas (20-12) advanced past Vanderbilt in the first round on Wednesday, but its profile still needs some more work. Maybe two more victories worth of work.

Bracket impact: Arkansas retains its at-large hopes with a victory.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall (Big East quarterfinal, approx. 9:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1): Even with six losses in its last seven games, Marquette (18-12) is ranked in the top 41 in all six metrics on the NCAA’s team sheets, has no inexplicable losses and has 11 victories in Quadrant 1 and 2 games (5-10 against Quadrant 1, 6-2 against Quadrant 2). It sets up the Golden Eagles well for a round of 64 loss next week — or perhaps a trip to Dayton if things go especially sideways.

Bracket impact: There’s a difference between a team with a decent résumé in a tailspin and a team scrambling just to make the field. Marquette has done enough to land an NCAA tournament bid, but play-in territory could be in play with a loss Thursday.

Arizona State vs. Washington State (Pac-12 quarterfinal, approx. 11:30 p.m. Fox Sports 1): This wouldn’t be so harrowing for Arizona State (20-11) had it not dropped three in a row late in the regular season. Instead, the Sun Devils find themselves in a fairly precarious predicament as they enters their first game in the Pac-12 tournament.

Bracket impact: Maybe Arizona State slips in even with a loss, but it would be far better off getting at least one victory in Las Vegas.

Field notes

Last four included: N.C. State, Xavier, Mississippi State, Texas

First four on the outside: Arkansas, Wichita State, Richmond, Stanford

Next four on the outside: UCLA, Northern Iowa, Purdue, Oklahoma State

Moving in: Boston University, Texas

Moving out: Colgate, Stanford

Conference call: Big Ten (10), Big East (7), Big 12 (6), ACC (5), Pac-12 (5), SEC (5), West Coast (3), American Athletic (2), Mountain West (2)

Bracket projection

Midwest vs. East; South vs. West

Midwest Region

Omaha

(1) BIG 12/Kansas vs. (16) winner of NORTHEAST/Robert Morris vs. METRO ATLANTIC/Siena

(8) Houston vs. (9) Marquette

Spokane, Wash.

(5) Auburn vs. (12) ATLANTIC SUN/Liberty

(4) PAC-12/Oregon vs. (13) WESTERN ATHLETIC/New Mexico State

St. Louis

(3) BIG EAST/Creighton vs. (14) BIG WEST/UC Irvine

(6) BYU vs. (11) Arizona State

Cleveland

(7) Virginia vs. (10) MOUNTAIN WEST/Utah State

(2) Michigan State vs. (15) BIG SKY/Eastern Washington

Robert Morris handled Saint Francis (Pa.) in Tuesday’s Northeast Conference final to earn its ninth NCAA tournament berth and first since 2015. … Houston is the only team from the American Athletic safely inside the field. Ergo, the Cougars will be quite popular among borderline tournament teams this weekend. …

BYU slips a line after its loss to Saint Mary’s in the West Coast semifinals. In any case, the Cougars will end up in either the Midwest or West bracket because those regionals are Thursday-Saturday sites. University policy dictates BYU does not to play on Sundays. … Yes, Michigan State has nine losses. But the Spartans also have a boatload of high-end victories, and they head into the Big Ten tournament with some hope of landing a No. 1 seed.

East Region

Cleveland

(1) ATLANTIC 10/Dayton vs. (16) HORIZON/Northern Kentucky

(8) Providence vs. (9) Rutgers

Omaha

(5) West Virginia vs. (12) N.C. State-Xavier winner

(4) SEC/Kentucky vs. (13) AMERICA EAST/Vermont

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Duke vs. (14) MISSOURI VALLEY/Bradley

(6) Michigan vs. (11) SOUTHLAND/Stephen F. Austin

Sacramento

(7) Iowa vs. (10) SOUTHERN/East Tennessee State

(2) San Diego State vs. (15) SUMMIT/North Dakota State

Northern Kentucky has now won three of the last four Horizon League titles after dispatching Illinois-Chicago on Tuesday. The Norse might not match last year’s No. 14 seed, but a No. 15 is within reach with a little help from other conference tournaments. … From the “You Had One Job” Dept.: Xavier made its life unnecessarily difficult with its Big East first round loss to DePaul. The Musketeers lost three in a row to wrap up their pre-Selection Sunday slate. … Vermont is off to the America East final for the fifth year in a row. The Catamounts will play host to Hartford with an automatic bid at stake on Saturday. …

It is possible Duke plays five games in the Greensboro Coliseum in 11 days. This would require the Blue Devils to reach the ACC final and win a first-round game. Duke has played five games at Cameron Indoor Stadium since the start of February. … North Dakota State demolished North Dakota, 89-53, Tuesday to sew up the Summit League’s automatic bid. It’s the fourth time in eight years the Bison have reached the field of 68.

South Region

St. Louis

(1) Baylor vs. (16) winner of MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC/N.C. Central vs. SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC/Prairie View A&M

(8) LSU vs. (9) Southern California

Sacramento

(5) Butler vs. (12) IVY/Yale

(4) BIG TEN/Wisconsin vs. (13) MID-AMERICAN/Akron

Albany, N.Y.

(3) Seton Hall vs. (14) COLONIAL/Hofstra

(6) Penn State vs. (11) AMERICAN ATHLETIC/Cincinnati

Tampa

(7) Illinois vs. (10) Oklahoma

(2) ACC/Florida State vs. (15) BIG SOUTH/Winthrop

The more you look at Baylor’s profile, the harder it is to imagine the Bears getting knocked down to a No. 2 seed regardless of how the Big 12 tournament unfolds. Baylor is 11-2 in Quadrant 1 games; only Kansas (with 12) has more Quad 1 victories. … Yale won the Ivy League the way it was decided before 2017 when the conference tournament was canceled over coronavirus concerns and the automatic bid was given to the outright regular season champ. It’s the Bulldogs’ third NCAA trip in six seasons. …

Hofstra fended off Northeastern to collect the Colonial Athletic Association title and NCAA berth for the first time since 2001, when Jay Wright was prowling the sideline just off the Hempstead Turnpike. It’s the Pride’s fifth NCAA trip, and it seems like a decent bet to get paired with Seton Hall or Villanova in Albany in the first round. … Cincinnati is the top seed in the American tournament, but the Bearcats have work to do this week. Their four Quadrant 3 losses stand out in a bad way.

West Region

Spokane, Wash.

(1) WEST COAST/Gonzaga vs. (16) PATRIOT/Boston University

(8) Colorado vs. (9) Florida

Tampa

(5) Ohio State vs. (12) Texas-Mississippi State winner

(4) Louisville vs. (13) OHIO VALLEY/Belmont

Greensboro, N.C.

(3) Maryland vs. (14) CONFERENCE USA/North Texas

(6) Saint Mary’s vs. (11) Texas Tech

Albany, N.Y.

(7) Arizona vs. (10) Indiana

(2) Villanova vs. (15) SUN BELT/Little Rock

Boston University earned its first NCAA tournament berth since 2011 after upsetting Colgate on the road in the Patriot League final. It is the Terriers’ eighth all-time NCAA bid and first as a member of the Patriot League. … Mission accomplished for Gonzaga, which turned back San Francisco and Saint Mary’s over the last two nights to secure the West Coast Conference title. The Zags are effectively locked into the No. 1 seed in the West. … Late-season performance hasn’t been part of the selection criteria for a while, but Louisville offers some cause for pause. The Cardinals have dropped four of their last seven and last won a game away from home on Feb. 1. …

Saint Mary’s noses itself up a line, but there are still opportunities for teams on the 7, 8 and even 9 lines to bump the Gaels back a bit. Nonetheless, their profile is better for having beaten BYU a second time. … East Tennessee State earned its 11th NCAA bid by pulling away from Wofford in the Southern Conference final. The Buccaneers’ best seed to date is a No. 10 earned by the Mister Jennings-led 1991 team.