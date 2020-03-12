The NCAA also cancelled all other winter and spring championships.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in its statement.
The spectacle known as March Madness, which was scheduled to begin next week, had been held every year since 1939 for men’s college teams and 1982 for women’s teams.
The NCAA made the unprecedented decision at the end of a dizzying day of cancellations across college basketball and the sports world. A riptide of coronavirus-related decisions began in late morning when a slew of Division I conferences canceled their basketball tournaments minutes apart, continued in early afternoon as the Big East in New York followed after one half of play, and persisted across the day as schools such as Duke, Virginia, Kansas, Arizona State announced the suspension of all their athletic events and travel.