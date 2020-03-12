For now, Washington’s coaches and team executives are working out of the Redskins’ practice facility in Ashburn, Va. This is normally a time when most college scouts are on the road, attending college pro days and assessing prospects for April’s NFL draft.
On Wednesday, the Redskins canceled a fan event at FedEx Field and later called off a news conference Coach Ron Rivera was supposed to hold Thursday morning after a tour of the team’s training camp facility in Richmond.
Other teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have instituted similar travel bans.
The NBA announced Wednesday night that it was suspending play indefinitely in response to the outbreak, while several college conferences have canceled basketball tournaments that were planned to be held this week.
This is a particularly busy time for NFL teams. In addition to scouting prospects for the draft, teams are preparing for free agency — which is supposed to start on Monday. Several veteran players have been released in recent days as teams try to open extra salary cap space, and many of those players have been taking trips to prospective new teams hoping to sign a deal before free agency begins.
The NFL, which is asking some of its own employees to work from home, has not decided if it will delay free agency or make any other changes to its schedule.