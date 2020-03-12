He tested positive for the virus, putting a screeching halt to his Utah Jazz’s game against the Thunder in Oklahoma and, shortly after that surreal scene, precipitating the NBA’s decision to suspend the season indefinitely.
“Rudy Gobert,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone told reporters Wednesday night with a rueful laugh. “You think, ‘This is not gonna affect us. We’re the NBA.’ One of our players has the coronavirus. Who knows what that means for their team and the other teams that have been with them? You get really concerned for what’s going on, not just here in the NBA. but in the entire world. These are things you watch in movies.”
So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4— Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020
Gobert wasn’t available to the media Wednesday night, but Evan Fournier of the Orlando Magic offered an update on Twitter. “Was just on the phone with Rudy. He is doing good man. Lets not panick everyone. Love you”
Teams the Jazz had played in the last 10 days were urged to self-quarantine. Those include the Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavs and New York Knicks. The Washington Wizards, who played the Jazz on Feb. 29, have also decided to self-quarantine. And, of course, it expands exponentially, with each of those teams playing other teams in the interim.
Gobert, a 20-year-old from France, did his baffling gesture in an interview room, with the NBA barring media members from locker rooms because of the outbreak. Gobert sat at the table and took questions after the Jazz’s shoot-around, and he appeared to touch a number of mics and recording devices in mockery, defiance or ignorance of public health guidelines about preventing the spread of the illness.
Although ESPN reported that Gobert had not gone to Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena, he was in the city and ready to play had he tested negative. In addition to fellow players, there are referees, coaches and staff who have health concerns, as do fellow passengers on flights and guests in hotels in which the Jazz stayed. “Everyone,” the Associated Press reported, “he’s been on a plane with in recent days. Or shared a hotel elevator with. Or dined with. Or shook hands with. And so on, and so on.”
By ESPN’s count, 30 teams have come into either direct or indirect contact with Gobert in the last five days and one owner reacted soberly when the league was shut down.
“It’s not about basketball or money,'' Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday night. “If this thing is just exploding to the point where players and others have it, you have to think about your family and make sure you are doing this the right way. … Now it’s much more personal. … This is much bigger than the NBA.”