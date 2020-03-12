It’s hard to see how this can possibly work. When an entire team has to be put in quarantine, it forfeits? That’s not the kind of bracket buster anyone needs or wants to see.

The logistics are simply impossible — and irresponsible. I love the NCAA tournament, with its ritualism and month-long unconscious obsession, better than almost any event. My mind goes black in March, and I reawaken in April to find I missed the tulips. But this year, it’s an unjustifiable indulgence.

The NCAA has a different predicament than any pro sports league, because it insists on the fallacy of amateurism, and that fallacy is being exposed like never before by coronavirus.

Every other college student in the country is being told by university authorities to stay away from classrooms and lecture halls, to not congregate, in the name of containment and the welfare of all. Dorms are shut down, classes suspended or moved online.

Yet somehow ballplayers have a special dispensation of immunity. It’s perfectly okay for them to sweat and breathe on each other on the court, to congregate in humid locker rooms and on buses and airplanes — and then carry whatever they get back to their homes and families.

The dispensation, their inoculation, is called a billion-dollar TV contract.

The ultimate absurdity, of course, is that the players are supposed to do this for free, while everyone else gets paid. They are asked to assume the risk of contagion simply because it’s “the experience of a lifetime,” according to NCAA President Mark Emmert, while the coaches, athletic directors, and governing body execs make millions.

Understand this about coronavirus: It’s not only hugely contagious and 10 times more dangerous than the flu, it can result in permanent lung damage. Which means it has the potential to compromise a player’s future earning ability, should he contract a bad case while playing for nothing except Emmert’s great experience.

Ask yourself what would happen if we reversed the circumstances and made the NCAA jelly-necks work for free, while the players got paid to watch.

Imagine it. Let’s say Kansas’s Devon Dotson got to sit in a padded chair and push paper for his cut of $1 billion, while he made Emmert and other jelly-necks such as Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford jiggle up and down the court, sweating and posting up and swapping potentially viral fluids?

How many jelly-necks would show up to perform?

Nine host sites in the first week, 68 teams. Four regional venues: Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and New York. The latter is in the middle of a major outbreak. The CBS network had to evacuate its broadcast center in Manhattan on Wednesday and issue directives for self-quarantining after two employees on different floors tested positive for coronavirus. Four teams are scheduled to come to Manhattan and stay in hotels and play ball in Madison Square Garden starting March 27. In front of CBS crews and techs.

Let’s see. Fifteen players per team. Coaching staff of five. Trainers to handle all the luggage and sweaty laundry, with the potential for surface infections. Operations people to manage the logistics, athletic department staffers, parents and family members. Even a minimal travel party is at least fifty people.

How many potential coronavirus spreaders is that, exactly?

Anthony Fauci, head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told a congressional hearing just a day ago that large gatherings should be prohibited. Virtually every major American company is asking people to work from home. Except, as of Thursday morning, the NCAA.

If one person on the TV crew, an NCAA officiating crew, a school crews gets it, you have to quarantine everybody for weeks. Them, and all of their opponents, and everyone else they ran across in their travels.

The NBA, which ignored health advisories and played in front of crowds, is now showing us what that looks like. The Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors have all been advised to self-quarantine because they played the Utah Jazz within the last ten days, and Rudy Gobert has tested positive. The Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans also suddenly called off their game late Wednesday night when it became evident that a ref had officiated a Jazz game earlier in the week.

What’s happening overseas is showing us what coronavirus uncontained looks like. A defender of Juventus has it. Cristiano Ronaldo has isolated himself at home. All of the Real Madrid organization is under quarantine. A member of the McLaren Formula One racing team has tested positive.

The only reason the NCAA has hesitated so far is because of the financial stakes. Which is not unusual with that body. Irrational sums lead it to irrational decisions. But the time has come to either cancel or postpone the tournament. It’s not the worst thing that can happen. The worst that can happen is a major outbreak that sickens and perhaps kills or leaves lasting damage.