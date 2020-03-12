He was supposed to be in Kansas City on April 2 for the Royals’ Opening Day, then in Denver the next night to see baseball’s Colorado Rockies. He planned to spend two days in San Francisco to see the Giants host the Dodgers, then catch a red eye to Atlanta for the NCAA Division I men’s basketball national championship game.

Leavy, 61, bought a bright orange ventilator mask and matching gloves in case travel got dicey, but vowed to all who asked: “I’ll be there, if they let me in.”

But nearly every major North American sports organization made plans to cancel or postpone events this week, or at least play them without fans in attendance. And Leavy, like millions of sports fans, will now need to adapt to an entirely different world. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudi Gobert tested positive for covid 19. The NHL and MLS followed suit on Thursday. Major League Baseball canceled spring training and postponed Opening Day, originally set for March 26, by at least two weeks.

The PGA Tour announced upcoming competitions would take place but without spectators. So did NASCAR.

The Power 5 conferences of college sports — the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac 12 and SEC — all called off their basketball tournaments. The Big East, which admitted fans to Madison Square Garden in New York, canceled the rest of its tournament at halftime of a game Thursday afternoon.

With the lower bowl of seats dotted with close to 1,000 fans, pep bands for Creighton and St. John’s still played on. Cheerleaders tumbled on the floor during timeouts. Beer vendors sold brews, which fans were not shy about drinking only slightly after noon.

It made for an oddly festive atmosphere as spectators soaked in what figures to be one of the last remnants of major sports this month. Fans rooting on Butler and Providence, which were scheduled to play later, began arriving at the Garden at 12:30 p.m., only to be turned away 30 minutes later.

By 4:30 p.m., NCAA President Mark Emmert canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments along with the remaining 2020 winter and spring championships.

“If people are going to keep going and going [to sporting events] even if there’s dangerous situations — and we know this happens based on weather, like when there’s a snowstorm and 50,000 people still show up — then it’s the ethical and moral duty of the sport teams to protect those people,” said Nick Watanabe, assistant professor of sport and entertainment management at the University of South Carolina.

In Brooklyn, where the Atlantic 10 played its truncated tournament at the Barclays Center, Rohit Baskar held out hope conference officials would let fans attend games. He went to the tournament last season — tickets were cheap and it was a short walk from his apartment — and planned to make it an annual tradition with his roommate. This year’s event was to have featured Dayton, a potential NCAA tournament No. 1 seed, and at least three other teams on track to compete for March Madness berths.

“It’s a real bummer,” Baskar, 24, said. “March is my favorite time of the year, I always say. I do a pool every year with my friends. It just seems like none of that’s going to happen this year.

“Nothing in my life has ever happened like this before. Nothing in people much older than me, in their lives, has ever happened like this before. It’s like, I can’t even predict what’s going to happen six hours from now, what else might get closed or canceled.”

The cancellations left some fans stranded at the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis, and no doubt at countless other scheduled events. Organizers admitted spectators to two first-round games Wednesday night — Northwestern vs. Minnesota and Indiana vs. Nebraska — but pulled teams off the floor during warm-ups Thursday afternoon. Fans flocked to Indianapolis International Airport to try to secure early flights home.

Alicia Houser and Abby Thom, juniors at Penn State, said they used their spring break to go watch the Nittany Lions, who were on track to head to the NCAA tournament for just the third time the past 20 years. Meanwhile, their university closed campus and moved all instruction online until April 3.

Josh Bellcock, in town from Sac City, Iowa, with his 14-year-old son Brooks, wondered aloud whether he could check out of his hotel early and get a refund for unused nights.

Scott Weitz, a board member of the University of Maryland’s athletic booster club, never made it to Indianapolis. The Terrapins were scheduled to play Friday, and he spent part of Thursday contacting hotels and airlines about refunds. The Maryland athletic department, through which he purchased tournament tickets, said refunds for tournament tickets were forthcoming. Season-ticket holders for virtually every major sport were waiting to learn how their own purchases would be handled.

Weitz had high hopes for the Terrapins, who won a share of the conference regular season championship. He had envisioned the team making a run through the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, and maybe even to reach the Final Four in Atlanta, the site of Maryland’s 2002 national championship victory.

“It could have been a great end to a great season,” he said, “and now nobody will ever know how it should have ended.”