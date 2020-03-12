The National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled all of its winter and spring championships, including its popular men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, while Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League joined the National Basketball Association in suspending operations. Baseball’s announcement included that its Opening Day will be delayed by at least two weeks. The few sports that chose to continue with their long-scheduled events largely are opting to do so in eerie silence, without fans and spectators.

The NCAA’s reluctant decision promises to reshape the rest of the month for millions of Americans, many of whom are being asked to work from home and self-quarantine and now will do so without the familiar brackets, office pools or all-day channel-surfing. The basketball tournaments had been held every year since 1939 for men’s college teams and 1982 for women’s teams

Even non-sports fans could be facing an indefinite period of Netflix and nights at home, as the much of the entertainment world similarly has shuttered its doors. One day after an usher tested positive for coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced a ban Thursday on all gatherings of more than 500 people, suspending all Broadway shows for a month. In Washington, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has recommended canceling all gatherings with more than 1,000, and the Kennedy Center announced Thursday it had suspended all performances through the end of the month. Similarly, all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will close indefinitely starting Saturday.

While the entire world grapples with the covid-19 outbreak, public health officials say aggressive responses from event organizers are vital in that they limit the number of large crowds that will gather in the coming weeks and also underscore for giant segments of the population the magnitude of the health crisis facing the country. University of Nebraska Medical Center professor Ali Khan, the former director of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Preparedness and Response, said the week’s shock waves in sports made meaningful reverberations in broader society. He called the mass cancellations a “great public reminder of the importance of social distancing” and “that anybody can get infected now in our community now — not just folks on cruise ships and coming from Italy.

“The NBA suspending their season makes a bold statement,” Khan added. “Health trumps everything else — including sports, entertainment and money.”

The NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. That immediately upped the ante for other leagues to reconsider the dangers posed by staging further games.

A day later, MLB canceled the remainder of its spring training and postponed its Opening Day by at least two weeks. The NHL and Major League Soccer similarly chose to suspend their seasons.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement Thursday. “However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point — it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

The PGA Tour and NASCAR announced they will move forward with their current event schedules, but the final three rounds of golf’s Players Championship will be played without any fans present and upcoming stock-car races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway will take place in front of empty stands. The NCAA initially announced on Wednesday it would continue to stage its winter sports championships inside empty arenas but pressure mounted Thursday to cancel the events altogether.

Thursday was filled with team owners, league executives and board of governors from across the sports world weighing their options in light of the NBA’s decision. The NBA announced a second Jazz player, later revealed to be Donovan Mitchell, also had tested positive for coronavirus, and by midday a surreal week settled into a spree of endless delays and cancellations. La Liga, Spain’s top soccer league, postponed the next two rounds of games. Baseball and hockey minors league suspended play, as did the National Lacrosse League. Boston Marathon organizers announced this year’s race would be postponed, and ski and snowboard events were canceled across the United States, as many Olympic athletes competing overseas scrambled to return home. And the ATP Tour decided to suspend play for six weeks.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide,” ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said.

As the day’s college basketball conference tournaments were about to get underway — in some cases, with teams warming up on the court for their opening games, tweets and news releases started flying in rapid succession. The SEC tournament? Sacked. The Big Ten? Done. ACC and AAC, Pac-12 and Big 12, Big Sky and Big East — all canceled, even after Creighton and St. John’s had played the first half of the day’s opening game. Fourteen conferences in all. What had seemed drastic just 48 hours earlier suddenly seemed not just sensible but necessary.

“I’m really, really, really disappointed, but I can’t put my disappointment above anybody’s health,” said Scott Weitz, a board member of the University of Maryland’s athletics booster club who had plans to fly to Indianapolis on Friday for the Big Ten event and attend all of the Terrapins’ NCAA tournament games the rest of the month. “ … It’s just like watching dominoes fall. You can see the writing on the wall.”

Later in the day, the Big Ten, the Patriot League and American Athletic Conference, among others, followed the Ivy League’s example and canceled all spring practices and games, and some schools, such as Kansas, Virginia, Temple and Duke, put an immediate end to all athletic activities.

“I know it is a great disappointment to our student-athletes and coaches, whose hard work and dedication to their sports and Duke is inspirational to so many, but we must first look out for their health and well-being,” Duke President Vincent E. Price said.

The NCAA made that path easier for other schools and conferences later Thursday afternoon by wiping out the full slate of championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving covid-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.

The cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament was a high-stakes decision. The NCAA collects more than $770 million annually in broadcast rights, and experts say economics surely play an outsized role in such decisions.

“Ideally you would say [sports organizers] are looking out for the health of consumers, because if you’re not looking out for your consumers’ health, what’s gonna happen in the long run?” Nick Watanabe, an assistant professor of sport and entertainment management at the University of South Carolina said. “But I’d imagine they’re playing some sort of middle-ground game where they’re looking at the health concerns while also maintaining their primary revenue source.”

Watanabe said leagues have an “ethical and moral duty” to protect fans, many of whom might continue coming to games in the face of global pandemic, if that option remained available, which differentiates sporting events from many other mass gatherings.

“Consumer behavior is different in sports, especially based on sport and region,” he said. “You will get people who will go no matter what. There are some of those fans. That’s the type of person you want to keep away from the game.”

Most of the leagues in the United States say they’ll continue to monitor coronavirus developments and will consult with public health officials as they decide when to resume operations.

“Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent,” Bettman said, “so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”

Major League Baseball, meantime, says it has been preparing for a “variety of contingency plans” and “will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”

Most sports leagues seemed to hope that by next month play could resume, schedules could be adjusted and some semblance of normalcy could return to the sports world. A return to business as usual around April 1 could be overly optimistic. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), for starters, said he has urged local team owners to refrain from playing games until May 1.

David Berri, an economics professor at Southern Utah University, said this tumultuous period won’t impact the sports fan’s appetite or any long-term demand.

“At some point this will end, and we’ll go back to selling tickets,” he said. “I would liken it to NFL players going on strike. What would happen in that case? Nothing would happen. They’d come back at some point, and people would go back to watching football. Temporarily, your games are interrupted, and afterward, fans will go back to buying tickets.”